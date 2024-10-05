Set your alarms! Here’s when to catch new episodes of ‘Agatha All Along’

At long last, beloved character Agatha Harkness’ TV show is out, and fans everywhere are eating pretty good right now. So, when will new episodes of Agatha All Along be released?

If you aren’t familiar with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harknes, she first starred in 2021’s excellent WandaVision, a live-action miniseries centered around the MCU’s Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, and her partner, Vision. Agatha was originally Agnes, the nosy yet cheerful neighbor in the show’s sitcom-inspired version of Westview, who seemed to be an innocent victim of Wanda’s manipulation. However, it’s eventually revealed through the song “Agatha All Along” that she was an ancient evil witch responsible for orchestrating much of Westview’s violence.

New episodes of Agatha All Along are released every Wednesday at 9PM EST on Disney+ (for fans in Europe, the show releases on Thursdays). The series consists of nine episodes in total.

Agatha All Along was created by WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer. It stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Joe Locke as “Teen,” Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Patti Lupone as Lilia Calderu, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale.

The show takes place three years after the events of WandaVision. Agatha forms a witch coven with a mysterious goth teen as they set off to take on the tremendous (and harrowing) Witches’ Road trials together, hoping to regain their magic. Along the way, the witches will have to face their fears along with a slew of magical enemies.

At the time of writing, four episodes have been released.

