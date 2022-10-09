Good Omens season 2 is coming soon, and fans at New York Comic-Con were treated to an exclusive clip teasing the next chapter in the lives of Good Omens 2″>the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale. At the end of season 1, Crowley and Aziraphale averted the apocalypse and tricked their way out of the consequences, getting Heaven and Hell to let them live in peace on Earth. Now we get to find out what the pair will get up to after that.

Neil Gaiman, who spoke at the Good Omens panel and gave an interview with Amazon Studios afterwards, hinted that their post-apocalypse lives might include some romance.

Clip: Is Crowley moving in with Aziraphale?

The clip shown at NYCC, which hasn’t been released online, introduces a new character named Muriel, a naive angel who’s been sent to Earth to check up on Aziraphale. Muriel dresses up in a police uniform and tries to get Aziraphale to believe that she’s a real human police officer, and as such she has the right to enter his home to observe him. Aziraphale plays along, offering her tea and then quietly reminding her that humans drink it. Crowley then barges in, carrying some of his plants, and the two go into another room to speak in private—assuring the confused Muriel that they’ll fill her in on everything they said later.

There are some rumors online that Crowley is bringing his plants into Aziraphale’s place because, since Hell isn’t paying for his apartment anymore, he and Aziraphale are becoming roommates.

As if that all isn’t adorable enough, Neil Gaiman said in an interview after the panel that season 2 will be “kind of quiet and gentle and romantic” after the earth-shaking events of season 1.

In a 2019 interview with Radio Times, Gaiman said that he wrote Aziraphale and Crowley’s story in season 1 with “the beats of a love story.” It looks like season 2 might continue that romantic arc, with the two living together and their wings in the season 2 poster forming a giant heart over their heads.

In the interview, Gaiman also hinted at a possible third season, saying that “if we ever get to a hypothetical season 3, it will probably not be quiet and gentle and romantic …. but [season 2] is the soft, gentle romance in the filling of the sandwich.”

In the meantime, season 2 is coming sometime in summer 2023. No word on a trailer yet, but stay tuned.

