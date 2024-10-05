‘Nobody Wants This’ creator drops a massive hint about a potential second season

Netflix’s latest binge-worthy romantic comedy drama Nobody Wants This is the talk of the town right now, with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s sizzling chemistry proving to be an enticing reason to watch.

Spoilers for Nobody Wants This season 1 follow!

The show’s first season ended on a wistful note for fans who have their sights set on a renewal, as we saw Noah (Brody) give up a chance of bagging the big Rabbi gig to continue his relationship with Joanne (Bell). The pair steal a kiss at the end, drawing dreamy sighs from the viewers and leaving them wanting more.

As things stand, there is no official news of a Nobody Wants This sequel. However, creator Erin Foster has mentioned that she’s completely on board for a second season and that there have been “conversations” about a “potential season 2”. Foster spoke to Indiewire before the September 26 premiere of the show, highlighting how she would like to pace a hypothetical second season:

“We’re getting a really positive response. And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season 2. The story in season 1 unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a season 2 I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!”

The show has probably (hopefully) ticked all of Netflix’s boxes: the big-name cast list, fantastic chemistry between the leads, a compelling storyline to keep fans hooked, and positive critical reception. The most important thing Netflix bases its decisions on is, of course, the viewership data. The creators and the fans should have a clearer answer about the series’ future when those figures are released.

The first season primarily revolved around Joanne wrestling with her feelings for Noah and the decision to convert to Judaism. She comes close to doing it but later realizes that things are moving too fast between them. The second season is likely to continue this arc and pose the million-dollar question: Will Joanne convert or will the relationship continue as is with her being agnostic?

The show was inspired by Foster’s relationship with her husband, Simon Tikhman. The pair got married in 2019, and Foster converted to Reform Judaism before getting married. Foster herself also appeared in a variety of acting roles during her career before creating Nobody Wants This.

