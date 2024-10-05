The favor Sae-byeok asked Gi-hun in ‘Squid Game’ just broke my heart again

You’re not crying, I am. After watching the brand new trailer for Squid Game season 2, I have become violently emotional. The sad weight of the promise that Gi-hun and Sea-byeok made to one another at the culmination of season 1 is still too much to bear.

What was the favor Sae-byeok asked Gi-hun in ‘Squid Game’?

Do you want me to retraumatize myself and tell you? Fine, but I’m sending you my therapy bills. Those bills will probably become so astronomical you’ll need to become a Squid Game contestant to have any hope of paying them off.

Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 1.

Before being brutally stabbed to death by that asshole Sang-woo, Sae-byeok asks her fellow contestant Gi-hun for a favor. Whoever survives the Squid Game must look after the deceased’s loved ones. For Sae-byeok, that means her adorable little bro, who we met in episode 2.

Does Gi-hun make good on his promise?

Thankfully, Gi-hun does make good on his promise. After avenging Sae-byeok and beating the game, Gi-hun returns to the world a rich man. He then gives half of his multi-billions of winnings to Sang-woo’s mother on the condition that she also take in Sae-byeok’s brother.

As for Gi-hun’s own loved ones, they’re sadly doing alright without him. His daughter left with Gi-hun’s ex-wife and the latter’s new husband to fly to the United States. Gi-hun’s debts were always a point of contention between father and daughter, but now that he’s rich, maybe their relationship can be repaired. If Gi-hun survives the second round of games seen in the season 2 trailer, that is.

Speaking of a trailer, let’s see it.

You’re invited to view!

Oh god, what does it all mean?

The Squid Game season two trailer is a day in the life of one of Squid Game’s most sinister characters: The Salesman. The Salesman is the handsome bastard who lures potential players into the game with the promise of wealth and a fresh start. While only a side character in the first season, The Salesman may have a much larger role to play in the show’s second season. After all, The Salesman is played by Gong Yoo, one of South Korea’s top actors, who appeared in the zombie horror megahit Train To Busan as well as the romantic comedy series Coffee Prince.

Considering Squid Game’s penchant for fully fleshed-out supporting characters, like dear, departed Sae-byeok, The Salesmen likely has a larger role to play in the upcoming season.

Squid Game season 2 arrives on December 26, only on Netflix.

