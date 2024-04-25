The highly anticipated battle of the crows and cats is finally happening on the international scene. Many international Haikyuu!! fans hoped, prayed, and avoided as many spoilers as possible just to secure a worthwhile experience when they watched the movie.

Well, guess what? The long waiting and practicing of patience is almost over because Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle movie’s international release dates have been officially announced.

Haikyuu!! is the anime that wooed the hearts of many volleyball fans and those who clearly do not know a thing or two about it alike. The anime was capable of going beyond its sports-themed plot and introducing characters that resonated with viewers from different walks of life. The Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle movie was released in Japan on February 16, 2024.

According to Crunchyroll, the official website of the Haikyuu!! anime released a celebratory poster commemorating its box office revenue of 8.26 billion yen, drawing 5.77 million theatergoers. Therefore, since its undeniably successful local premiere, international fans’ anticipation grew stronger, and their curiosity as to the international release date of the movie rose even higher.

When will Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle premiere internationally?

The mega-hit anime movie of the year will premiere internationally during this spring season. During CinemaCon on April 9, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll shared the news that Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle will be available in theaters globally starting May 30.

Check out the list of international release dates:

May 30 : New Zealand, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Denmark, Australia, Italy, Argentina, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Netherlands, Ecuador, and Peru

: New Zealand, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Denmark, Australia, Italy, Argentina, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Netherlands, Ecuador, and Peru May 31 : Canada, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Poland, United Kingdom, and United States

: Canada, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Poland, United Kingdom, and United States June 7 : Turkey

: Turkey June 12 : France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland (French-speaking)

: France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland (French-speaking) June 25 : Germany, Austria

: Germany, Austria June 27: Switzerland (German-speaking)

In addition, Medialink recently announced that the movie will premiere in the Philippines on May 15. The confirmed international release dates of Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle brought out the excitement that fans have been harboring for a while.

What is Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle about anyway?

The movie features the battle between the Karasuno Volleyball Team and the Nekoma Volleyball Team. Fans and the characters of the anime themselves have been anticipating this match for quite a long time now. The match between the teams was dubbed the “dumpster battle” because of the names of the schools: crows for Karasuno and cats for Nekoma.

The long-awaited match between both teams will determine whether the Kasaruno Volleyball Team has gained enough experience to defeat one of their greatest rivals. This battle will decide if the journey that Shoyo Hinata and the rest of the Karasuno Volleyball Team was all for nothing in the face of the Nekoma’s strength.

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle is an anime film that people who have not even held a volleyball can relate to and be entertained with. The movie promises a more heart-pounding and dramatic play inside the court.

With Nekoma and Karasuno both consisting of talented, driven, and likable players, which side will you pick?

(featured image: Production I.G)

