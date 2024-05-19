The Straw Hats, including Jinbe, at Onigashima
(Toei Animation)
Category:
Anime

‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Popularity

Image of Kirsten Carey
Kirsten Carey
|
Published: May 19, 2024 01:00 pm

In 2021, to celebrate its 1000th chapter, One Piece conducted its first-ever global popularity poll. Over 12 million people from across the entire planet cast their votes. So, you know, ridiculously comprehensive and large-scale, as far as fan polls go.

Recommended Videos

The top 100 results were unveiled across a couple Japanese TV specials, where even the hosts were waiting with bated breath. There may be ten members of the Straw Hat Pirates, but there were not 10 Straw Hats in the top 10 most popular characters. No, the likes of Trafalgar Law, Boa Hancock, Carrot, Portgas D. Ace, and Sabo were all in the top 10 instead. Yes, Carrot. The end to her narrative may have gotten short shrift in Wano (which happened after this poll), but we love Carrot all the same.

That global poll is the most recent popularity poll One Piece has down, so it means we have a 12 million-person sample size to determine the actual popularity ranking of each Straw Hat. Here’s how all ten of the current Straw Hats—plus Vivi, because she is still a Straw Hat in my heart, as well as on the official One Piece YouTube banner—ranked on the 2021 global popularity poll, without the non-Straw Hats getting in the way of the rankings.

11. Franky (overall ranking: 28)

Franky smirks while standing against the blue sky in "One Piece"
(Toei Animation)

We love Franky, but let’s face it, his ranking in the global popularity poll was not superrrrr. Franky really got to shine ahead of joining the crew during the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs. Since then, he’s had some seriously solid gags (“nipple light,” all day every day), plus an incredibly memorable fight with his “hardboiled” soul brother in Dressrosa. But beyond that, Franky feels largely like a reservoir of untapped potential since the time skip. Fans were hoping that would lead to him getting a big role in Egghead, but that hasn’t played out so far.

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher: Smoker

10. Brook (overall ranking: 26)

Brook asking about panties
(Toei Animation)

Yo ho ho! Brook joining the crew after Thriller Bark is one of my favorite moments in all of One Piece. But it turns out that, as far as global popularity polls are concerned, having your main recurring gag be politely asking to see women’s panties only gets you so far. Like Franky, Brook feels like his potential’s been largely untapped during the time skip. He got an incredibly cool, guitar-forward fight during Whole Cake Island, and I would like more of that, please.

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher, in order: Perona, Kozuki Oden, Eustass Kid, Mr. 2 Bon Clay

9. Nefeltari Vivi (overall ranking: 21)

vivi from one piece
(Toei Animation)

Vivi is not currently a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. She hasn’t been a member of the Straw Hat Pirates since 2002! But considering that she ranked higher than two current members of the crew, it’s clear that she remains a Straw Hat in many fans’ hearts. Which is understandable—her strong will, compassion, and dedication were the primary driver of the Alabasta arc, which remains many fans’ favorite of the whole series.

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher, in order: Donquixote Doflamingo, Marco

8. Jinbe (overall ranking: 18)

Jinbe frowning while standing against the blue sky in "One Piece"
(Toei Animation)

Although Jinbe is the newest Straw Hat, we’ve known him since before the time skip. He saved Luffy’s life at Marineford and was initially stirred to help Luffy at Ace’s behest. And then he saved Luffy’s life again at Fishman Island! No wonder his nickname on his bounty is “Knight of the Sea.” Luffy loves and deeply respects this (fish-)man, so it’s no wonder fans do, as well. I even named my cat Jinbe!

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher: Crocodile

7. Tony Tony Chopper (overall ranking: 16)

Tony Chopper smiles and dances in "One Piece"
(Toei Animation)

Chopper is one of my top three personal favorite characters, so I was surprised to see him only crest the top 20. Why do I love Chopper? Because I love weird cute little guys, for one. But also, Chopper’s past traumas, which gave him serious trust issues to overcome and a tendency to view himself as being a “monster” for being different, carved him deeply and empathetically into my heart.

6. Usopp (overall ranking: 15)

Usopp from the One Piece franchise created by Eiichiro Oda
(Toei Animation)

Usopp is commonly cited as the stand-in for the audience. Of all the Straw Hats, he’s the one who will have the most “normal” reactions to the increasingly absurd situations the Staw Hats find themselves in—namely, “What the hell?!” or “This is terrifying! I’m terrified!” And his big heart makes us proud that he’s our stand-in.

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher, in order: Charlotte Katakuri, Donquiote Rosinante, Shanks, Yamato, Sabo, Portgas D. Ace, Carrot, Boa Hancock

5. Nico Robin (overall ranking: 6)

Nico Robin about to kick ass during One Piece's Onigashima Battle
(Toei Animation)

I think you could easily make the argument that Robin and Zoro are the “coolest” Straw Hats. She’s arguably the most intelligent person in the whole series. She has one of the most powerful, interesting Devil Fruit powers in the whole series (the Flower-Flower Fruit, which can sprout any body part[s] on any surface). She also has one of the saddest backstories in a series full of sad backstories. Robin’s kind of got it all.

Non-Straw Hats ranking higher: Trafalgar Law

4. Sanji (overall ranking: 4)

(Toei Animation)

Sanji is the ultimate problematic fave—and I say this as someone who did indeed vote for Sanji in this poll. Sanji often lusts after women in a way where I’m like, “Aw, come on, guy.” But by the same token, it’s usually so over-the-top that it’s funny—the series and the audience all know he’s being ridiculous, which is why it works. Even with all of that, there’s never any doubt that Sanji’s heart is in the right place. He’s the most golden-hearted member of the crew. So, we love him, shortcomings and all.

3. Nami (overall ranking: 3)

nami from one piece
(Toei Animation)

If I were to create an image board for how I aspired to carry myself through the world, a giant picture of Nami would be dead center. She’s confident, sassy, and ridiculously smart. She knows what she wants and will do anything she can to get it. She’s deeply dedicated to her friends, but in a way that’s not the usual “whatever it takes” way, which sometimes feels like a fantasy of shounen protagonists. In short, Nami is the shit.

2. Roronoa Zoro (overall ranking: 2)

Zoro napping
(Toei Animation)

Some people believe in horoscopes as an accurate predictor of your personality. I believe in asking people who their favorite One Piece character is. Lots and lots of people say Zoro, and so he’s number two. It’s not surprising, because in any other shounen, Zoro would be the main character. He’s the ultimate Man—he’s cool-headed, strong, self-reliant, confident, doesn’t take shit from anyone, and is horrible with directions.

1. Monkey D. Luffy (overall ranking: 1)

Monkey D Luffy cheering in One Piece.
(Toei Animation)

As simply must be the case, our captain is number one. I’m not usually the kind of person whose favorite is the main character, but you have to actively try to not love Luffy. His dedication to his friends, his inspirationally “go get ’em” attitude, his very genuine impulsiveness, and his many, many hilarious idiosyncrasies make him one of the most memorable characters in modern fiction.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 10 Strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ Characters, Ranked
The Grand Minister smiling childlike in "Dragon Ball Super"
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ Characters, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ the Movie Features a Star-Studded Cast
Kim Dokja, main character of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ the Movie Features a Star-Studded Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 18, 2024
Read Article A Cult Classic Anime Is Coming Back After Almost 15 Years
The eponymous Panty and Stocking
Category: Anime
Anime
A Cult Classic Anime Is Coming Back After Almost 15 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 18, 2024
Read Article The Anticipated Showdown ‘Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura’ Is Almost Here
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Category: Anime
Anime
The Anticipated Showdown ‘Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura’ Is Almost Here
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 17, 2024
Read Article Giyu Tomioka Takes the Spotlight in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2!
Giyu Tomioka in 'Demon Slayer'
Category: Anime
Anime
Giyu Tomioka Takes the Spotlight in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 Strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ Characters, Ranked
The Grand Minister smiling childlike in "Dragon Ball Super"
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ Characters, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ the Movie Features a Star-Studded Cast
Kim Dokja, main character of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ the Movie Features a Star-Studded Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 18, 2024
Read Article A Cult Classic Anime Is Coming Back After Almost 15 Years
The eponymous Panty and Stocking
Category: Anime
Anime
A Cult Classic Anime Is Coming Back After Almost 15 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 18, 2024
Read Article The Anticipated Showdown ‘Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura’ Is Almost Here
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Category: Anime
Anime
The Anticipated Showdown ‘Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura’ Is Almost Here
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 17, 2024
Read Article Giyu Tomioka Takes the Spotlight in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2!
Giyu Tomioka in 'Demon Slayer'
Category: Anime
Anime
Giyu Tomioka Takes the Spotlight in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 17, 2024
Author
Kirsten Carey
Kirsten (she/her) is a contributing writer at the Mary Sue specializing in anime and gaming. In the last decade, she's also written for Channel Frederator (and its offshoots), Screen Rant, and more. In the other half of her professional life, she's also a musician, which includes leading a very weird rock band named Throwaway. When not talking about One Piece or The Legend of Zelda, she's talking about her cats, Momo and Jimbei.