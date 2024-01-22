Skip to main content

I’m Trying To Be Patient but I Need These Skateboard-Racing High Schoolers Back in My Life ASAP

By Jan 22nd, 2024, 5:54 pm
Reki and Langa talking about skateboarding.

Sk8 the Infinity is going to come back with Season 2 and so much more. How did an anime about high schoolers and skateboarding get so intense? Put underground skateboard racing and sports anime together, and you’ll get a good picture of why everybody’s emotions are flying high.

Recommended Videos

Reki, who is passionate about skateboarding, befriends Langa, a transfer student. After getting invited into the dangerous underground skateboarding race “S,” Reki brings Langa on as an assistant. The last season ended in 2021, and fans were heartbroken to see Reki lose to Adam. But Langa, with his snowboarding skills (yes, snowboarding), managed to defeat Adam while arguing with him mid-race. How can anybody argue during a race with a painfully difficult track? Physics is willing to make excuses for Langa, or maybe he’s never had any skill issues.

In a grueling race to the finish line, Adam falls at the last minute, but Langa pulls off a Lightning McQueen. Basically, he turns around, picks up Adam’s skateboard, and asks him to get up and continue to race with him until the very end. Even after this kind gesture, Langa was able to leap to the finish line and crash straight into Reki’s arms.

Sk8 the Infinity season 2 was announced on August 14, 2022, along with an OVA, and is reportedly in the works. Bones, the studio responsible for the first season of the anime, has confirmed the ongoing production of both the second season and the anime. Although there is no release date yet, we can at least be relieved that we will get another season of this beloved skateboarding anime.

(featured image: Bones)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.