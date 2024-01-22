I’m Trying To Be Patient but I Need These Skateboard-Racing High Schoolers Back in My Life ASAP

Sk8 the Infinity is going to come back with Season 2 and so much more. How did an anime about high schoolers and skateboarding get so intense? Put underground skateboard racing and sports anime together, and you’ll get a good picture of why everybody’s emotions are flying high.

Reki, who is passionate about skateboarding, befriends Langa, a transfer student. After getting invited into the dangerous underground skateboarding race “S,” Reki brings Langa on as an assistant. The last season ended in 2021, and fans were heartbroken to see Reki lose to Adam. But Langa, with his snowboarding skills (yes, snowboarding), managed to defeat Adam while arguing with him mid-race. How can anybody argue during a race with a painfully difficult track? Physics is willing to make excuses for Langa, or maybe he’s never had any skill issues.

In a grueling race to the finish line, Adam falls at the last minute, but Langa pulls off a Lightning McQueen. Basically, he turns around, picks up Adam’s skateboard, and asks him to get up and continue to race with him until the very end. Even after this kind gesture, Langa was able to leap to the finish line and crash straight into Reki’s arms.

Sk8 the Infinity season 2 was announced on August 14, 2022, along with an OVA, and is reportedly in the works. Bones, the studio responsible for the first season of the anime, has confirmed the ongoing production of both the second season and the anime. Although there is no release date yet, we can at least be relieved that we will get another season of this beloved skateboarding anime.

(featured image: Bones)

