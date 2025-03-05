‘Grow a spine’: Jasmine Crockett shockingly shuts down Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn’t afraid to tell it like it is, as she shockingly shut down Donald Trump with a few blunt words regarding his deference to Vladimir Putin.

Recommended Videos

As Trump continues stirring chaos as the President of the United States, Crockett is one Democrat who has consistently fought back. Trump’s myriad executive orders, unconstitutional actions, bestowal of power to Elon Musk, and outrageous behavior toward Ukraine have left many Americans asking Democrats to do something. However, a lot of Democrats seem to have given in to the overwhelming sensation Trump wants them to feel and have offered quite restrained approaches to combating the GOP. Fortunately, though, a few Democrats have abandoned subtlety and restraint. From Rep. Robert Garcia calling Musk a “d**k” during a DOGE subcommittee meeting to Rep. Al Green launching a lone protest during Trump’s address to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding Attorney General Pam Bondi answer to the potential weaponization of the DOJ, Democrats are standing up.

Among the most vocal Democrats is Crockett. After Green’s protest, Crockett ultimately also walked out of Trump’s address, declaring she couldn’t stand the “lies” he was telling. She has dared Republicans to acknowledge the truth that Russia invaded Ukraine amid Trump’s attempt to rewrite history and has boldly accused him of being an “enemy of the state.” Now, Crockett has a few more words for Trump regarding his abhorrent attitude toward Ukraine.

Jasmine Crockett has some choice words for Donald Trump

Shortly after leaving Trump’s address to Congress, Crockett was asked what she would say to him if she had the chance. Without hesitation, she responded, “I would tell him to grow a spine and to stop being Putin’s ho.” Reminiscent of how she previously stated she would tell Musk to “f**k off” if she could, Crockett didn’t mince words in regards to Trump. Boldly and blatantly, she levied a couple of choice words sure to get under the skin of the President, who is known for his limitless ego.

Don’t miss Rep. Crockett’s entire interview with Call to Activism. It’s definitely one to watch!! pic.twitter.com/XizjD7uGdq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Crockett’s words come amid Trump’s controversial stance on the Russo-Ukrainian War. As he pursues peace negotiations, he has displayed favoritism towards Putin and bias toward Ukraine. Trump openly stated that he “trusts” Putin and believes that he is interested in peace, despite allegations that Russia has continued launching missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Additionally, he has expressed interest in Ukraine making major concessions in negotiations, but not Russia. His reasoning? He believes Ukraine is to blame for Russia launching its unprovoked, full-scale invasion, and he thinks the way to bring about peace is to punish Ukraine with concessions and without offering any protections, like admission into NATO, to stop Russia from launching another invasion.

Trump’s hostility to Ukraine culminated in him and J. D. Vance berating and mocking Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a horrific display of disrespect. While doing all of this, Trump has also urged Americans to worry more about Ukraine than America’s longstanding adversary, Russia. Republicans are mindlessly accepting Trump’s narrative, but rational citizens recognize the high possibility that Putin is playing Trump. Whether he realizes it or not, he’s becoming the puppet of a corrupt leader, spewing Russian propaganda and pushing Russian interests at the expense of America’s national security. Ultimately, Crockett offered the perfect TLDR version of the Trump-Russia debacle, which is that he needs to grow a spine and stop being Putin’s puppet.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy