‘Russia invaded Ukraine!’: Jasmine Crockett dares Republicans to acknowledge this simple fact about the war

Amid the flurry of misinformation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, Representative Jasmine Crockett from Texas dared Republicans to agree on one glaring fact about the conflict. Surprisingly, none of the Republicans present acknowledged Crockett’s point.

The Democratic representative expressed her concern over the lack of consensus on factual events. In turn, citizens act on misinformation. She cites January 6th and COVID-19 as events that had violent and deadly consequences, all because authority figures sold citizens propaganda. “It is time for us to say, Mr. President, guess what? Russia invaded Ukraine! Can we at least agree on that one?” Crockett said in frustration.

In her speech, Crockett also condemned President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s aversion to fact-checking. In line with this, President Trump is of the opinion that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war. Crockett feared that with Trump cozying up to President Vladimir Putin, the United States may be marching off to the next World War.

Before resting her case, Crockett boldly dared Republicans to agree with her on at least one thing. “Is there anybody in here that has enough courage to say that Russia invaded Ukraine?” It’s a fact that has been reported on since the invasion of Ukraine began. Eerily, no Republican present agreed with Crockett’s factual statement.

The truth is whatever you think it is

Even more disturbing is that Representative Jim Jordan from Ohio suggested that facts should be debated. “You know what fact-checking is truly supposed to be in this country? The First Amendment.” Expert knowledge is apparently a threat to the First Amendment in Jordan’s worldview. “Someone says something crazy; someone says something that’s not quite true, not quite accurate. You know what the fact check is? Someone else says something else, and you have a debate.”

But what if people can’t even agree on what is fundamentally true? There’s no need to argue that touching fire will burn hands. It’s also a universal truth that humans will not survive without food or water. Essentially, these are cold, hard facts—something that not even popular sentiment can sway. Crockett’s fears are founded—because in a world where facts are distorted for personal gain, “facts” simply become what authority says they are.

Social media users were disturbed by the exchange between Crockett and Jordan. One commenter on YouTube writes, “I wish all politicians were legally required to tell the truth.” Others were appalled at the suggestion that facts are debatable concepts.

Despite the grim reactions, Crockett was showered with praise for confronting her colleagues. A social media user said about Rep. Crockett, “Ms. Crockett is a true AMERICAN HERO. She speaks the truth and is not afraid to do it.” Some supporters called her “refreshing” during these chaotic times.

There was once a consensus that Russia is Ukraine’s aggressor. This fact didn’t change, but President Trump’s opinion did. Now that President Trump has changed tunes, it seems that representatives from the Republican Party are quietly following along with his stance. Ultimately, Trump’s perspective shouldn’t be taken as fact.

