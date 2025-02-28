‘This is going to be great television’: Trump and Vance allegedly show ‘nuclear disrespect’ for Ukraine during meeting with Zelenskyy

For many, it was no surprise that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance decided to insult Ukraine on national television. In what world would either of those men go against Vladimir Putin?

Recommended Videos

But the response to the meeting of Trump, Vance, and President Zelenskyy has now been toted as showing Trump and Vance’s “nuclear disrespect” for Ukraine. The war began between Russia and Ukraine when Putin decided during the 2022 Olympics to order Russian troops into Ukrainian territories. At the time, under Joe Biden’s administration, the United States shared their support for Ukraine and sent help to the smaller country.

When Trump was inaugurated, he made claims that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in mere days. We are over a month into his presidency and the war is still on-going. Now, Zelenskyy came to the United States to meet with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office and both Vance and Trump used it as their time to try to ridicule Zelensky.

“You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said, ignoring why the conflict began in the first place. When Zelenskyy asked if Vance had ever been to Ukraine, because he was claiming he knows what problems the country has, Vance responded by saying he’s “seen the stories.” He did not clarify if he’d been to the country during the conflict.

Vance took it has his time to claim that this administration is the one trying to help. It seems as if the Trump administration if very clearly trying to end the conflict for Russia’s benefit but that’s just my opinion on the matter. Vance thought spoke as if the Trump administration was constantly behind Ukraine in the same breath as he was saying that Zelenskyy takes people on a “propaganda” tour.

As Dean Blundell pointed out on X, the move is a horrifying one. “This is nuclear disrespect for Ukraine, their sacrifice, and war dead.”

?Trump and Vance, two of the laziest grifters on the fucking planet teeing off on Zelensky in a gaslighting, propaganda performance for the ages.



This is nuclear disrespect for Ukraine, their sacrifice and war dead.



These two dickheads have to keep the Ukraine hate train… pic.twitter.com/VgOwwbRtOj — Dean Blundell?? (@ItsDeanBlundell) February 28, 2025

It’s all about putting on a show

During their meeting, Vance was putting on a front against Zelenskyy and Trump even made a comment about how this would make for good television. The three were all arguing with each other in the Oval Office and it only ended when Trump decided that they would not be taking any more questions. The former reality television star who knows all about ratings said “I think we’ve seen enough. This is going to be great television, I will say that.”

That is pretty much the defining statement of who Trump is. It wasn’t about caring for a country that is under attack. This isn’t about actually helping Ukraine. It is all about the show and how people are going to perceive him. Whether those people are his followers, Putin, or whoever is watching, we don’t know but it is clearly what he cared about at the end of this meeting.

The disrespect is truly baffling and to see Vance attacking Zelenskyy repeatedly in the Oval Office is upsetting.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy