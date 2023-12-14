Will ‘Good Omens’ Finally Give Us That Happy Ending We’ve Been Waiting For?

Heavenly news, Good Omens fans! Season three of the show has been officially renewed by Amazon. Is a happy ending in store for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen)? The answer to that one remains unknown for now, but we’re one major step closer to finding out!

Where did we leave Crowley and Aziraphale?

***Spoilers for season 2 of Good Omens ahead***

At the end of season 2, Aziraphale was offered a job in Heaven by Metatron (Derek Jacobi). Despite everything he’s already seen and experienced regarding what Heaven is like, Aziraphale accepts the offer, and negotiates a place for Crowley there as well. All good, right? Nope.

Crowley doesn’t want to go to Heaven and he doesn’t want Aziraphale to go either. When his attempts at persuasion fail, he gives Aziraphale a passionate kiss. It was the moment fans had been waiting for, but it happened in the most heartwrenching way possible. Aziraphale can only manage a stricken “I forgive you” once the kiss is done.

And then, seemingly, their romantic relationship is over before it’s even begun. Aziraphale gets in the elevator to Heaven and Crowley gets in his car, stone-faced, and drives away. How will they ever recover from this?

Neil Gaiman’s statement on season 3

It always seemed very likely that a season 3 of Good Omens would happen, since showrunner Neil Gaiman always said there were intended to be three seasons, but there was no confirmation until today. Gaiman announced in a press release:

I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry [Pratchett] and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

“Aren’t talking” might be putting it mildly.

Season 2 gave us a big indication of what the new “end of the world” might entail: the Second Coming. Aziraphale and Crowley will certainly have a big job on their hands in between fixing their fractured relationship.

Will there be a season 4 after season 3?

It’s great to know that Gaiman will finally be able to present more of the story created by him and the late Terry Pratchett. He even said, before the renewal, that he was so determined to finish the third part of Good Omens that he would release it as a novel if it came to that.

But he also insists season 3 will be the last one. The story will have reached its natural end by then, and Gaiman confirmed in August to a fan on Tumblr that there were no plans for anything beyond that.

And that’s fine! It’s important that Gaiman tells the story he wants to tell and doesn’t drag it out unnecessarily in order to meet demand.

Gaiman will serve as executive producer, writer, and showrunner on this upcoming season. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett’s estate, is also an executive producer along with Josh Cole, the head of comedy at BBC Studios Productions. According to Amazon, filming will begin soon in Scotland … and then maybe Crowley and Aziraphale will finally get their happy ending.

