Our Favorite Angel and Demon Are Officially Coming Back!

Joyous day! After months of waiting—and an excruciating cliffhanger—Amazon has finally announced Good Omens season 3. The third and final season of the series will begin filming soon.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” series co-creator Neil Gaiman said in a statement. “Terry was determined that if we made ‘Good Omens’ for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.”

Gaiman has already been at work on season 3 for months, as Amazon commissioned scripts after season 2’s release in July 2023. However, even as a third and final season grew more and more likely, Amazon didn’t officially announce the renewal until December 2023.

Here’s everything we know about Good Omens season 3!

Good Omens season 3 cast

Who’s in Good Omens season 3? Michael Sheen and David Tennant have reportedly signed on to reprise their roles as Aziraphale and Crowley, the angel and demon who go against their respective teams to thwart Armageddon and strike up a six thousand year romance. Can you imagine Good Omens with anyone else? Sheen and Tennant’s performances—not to mention their undeniable chemistry—have helped define the characters of Crowley and Aziraphale.

Other than that, we don’t know who will be in Good Omens season 3, although it’s likely that some characters will return. Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) is currently running Aziraphale’s bookstore, so it would make sense to see her again. Shax (Miranda Richardson) has been promoted to Beelzebub’s position in Hell, while the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) and the other archangels will probably still be getting up to their schemes in Heaven. What about Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service), the shop owners down the street? It’s hard to say whether we’ll see the next stage in their romance, although we can hope.

Good Omens season 3 may also place familiar actors in different roles, like season 2 did—remember that Sosanya and Service placed demonic nuns in season 1. We could even see some characters from season 1 return, like the occultist Anathema Device (Adria Arjona) or the reformed antichrist, Adam (Sam Taylor Buck).

Good Omens season 3 plot

What will the plot of Good Omens season 3 be? Here we have a little more clarity.

We know that season 3 will be based on the sequel to the novel Good Omens that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett plotted, but never wrote. Season 2 was always meant to serve as a bridge between the two stories. “Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped,” Gaiman said in his season 3 renewal statement. “Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Oooh, their reconciliation scene is going to be juicy.

At the end of season 2, Aziraphale betrays Crowley by agreeing to become Supreme Archangel of Heaven. After a stunning kiss, the two part ways, where Aziraphale is told that his first task will be ushering in the Second Coming. Things are getting apocalyptic again! More importantly, though, will Crowley be able to forgive Aziraphale after that betrayal? Was Aziraphale’s coffee spiked with something? Will we find out who Crowley was before he was cast out of Heaven? These questions need answers!

Good Omens season 3 release window

Here’s where things get especially murky.

An interminable four years passed between Good Omens seasons 1 and 2. However, that’s because it took two years to be renewed—and the Covid pandemic probably bears some of the blame for the delay, too. With season 3 being announced just a few months after season 2, and with the scripts reportedly already written, the timeline this time around may be much faster. Although we can’t pin down a release window yet, Prime Video will likely want to ride the momentum of season 2 instead of letting the series languish. 2025, perhaps? It remains to be seen.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

