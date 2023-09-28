Neil Gaiman is Getting Back to Work, and ‘Good Omens’ Fans are Thrilled

The Writers Guild of America strike finally ended on Wednesday, bringing to a close an almost five-month-long fight for better pay and working conditions. With the end of the strike came some very good news: Neil Gaiman is back at work on Good Omens season 3.

On social media, fans asked Gaiman if he had started work on the third season of the beloved series, based on the novel he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett. Gaiman announced that he had indeed started writing season 3.

Gaiman told fans that although the new contract between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers wasn’t finalized yet, he was authorized to “[take] the post-it notes with the plot of Season 3 out and [put] them on the wall.” Gaiman added that “I will be staring at them gloomily wondering about all the things I didn’t put down or hadn’t thought through, and trying to remember how to write scripts.”

Will there be a Good Omens season 3?

Gaiman also clarified to fans that Prime Video hasn’t officially ordered a third season yet, but the streamer has commissioned scripts.

Notably, Good Omens appeared in this week’s issue of Production Weekly, which lists television and films in production or development. While news of a renewal hasn’t come yet, it’s looking more and more likely that Good Omens fans will get to see what happens next in Aziraphale and Crowley’s story.

The Good Omens season 2 finale: a cliffhanger that rocked Heaven and Earth

Fans are understandably impatient for news of Good Omens season 3.

In the season 2 finale, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) solve the mystery of why the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) showed up on Aziraphale’s doorstep, naked and suffering from memory loss. However, in the final moments of the season, Aziraphale and Crowley have a sudden falling out when Aziraphale decides to take over the post of Supreme Archangel.

Will Aziraphale and Crowley make up and get back together? Or will Aziraphale usher in the Second Coming? We may soon find out when fans can expect to get some answers.

