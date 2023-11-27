Hey losers, guess what? The Power Rangers is getting The Boys treatment. I know what you’re thinking: “How could this be? The Power Rangers are beacons of hope and light! And the stars of an upcoming Netflix special! How could we possibly corrupt them like the ‘heroes’ in the violent world of The Boys and Gen V?”

Easily. With a really good plot.

Go Go Loser Ranger is gearing up to expose those goody-goody Power Ranger types for the frauds they are. The plot is this: in the not too distant future, the Earth was invaded by the Monster Army. Who would save humanity? The Divine Dragon Rangers. And they did it without breaking a sweat. After one year of battle, the Monster Army was swiftly subjugated by the Divine Dragon Rangers and subsequently stripped of all their rights. For 13 long years, the Divine Dragon Rangers called upon the Monster Army for a “monster of the week” to do battle with and impress their adoring fans. One monster, known as Footsoldier D, has decided that in order to liberate his fellow monsters, he has to take down the Divine Dragon Rangers from the inside. How?

By becoming one of them.

Who’s who in the cast?

Here’s a little rundown of the characters, the actors that voice them, and their roles in Go Go Loser Ranger:

Footsoldier D (Sentōin D)

Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi

Who are they?: Our hero. A foot soldier from the Monster Army. He infiltrates the Dragon Keepers using the most average disguise of all: that of a dark-haired teen!

Yumeko Suzukiri (Suzukiri Yumeko)

Voiced by: Yumika Yano

Who are they?: A Junior First-Class Ranger from the Yellow Battalion (the place where they train potential Yellow Ranger successors). She allies herself with D due to a mysterious grudge in her mysterious past!

Hibiki Sakurama (Sakurama Hibiki)

Voiced by: Daishi Kajita

Who are they?: An independent ranger cadet who wants to take a stand against the corrupt Divine Dragons organization. After he is disfigured in battle, he swaps places with Footsoldier D to keep up the monster’s cover.

Sosei Akabane / Red Keeper

Who are they?: Yuichi Nakamura

Description: The Red Keeper and Red Battalion commander. Nice on the outside, mean on the inside. Homelander vibes.

Shōgo Aoshima / Blue Keeper

Voiced by: Go Inoue

Who are they?: The Blue Keeper, actually a decent guy. He was in a gang to raise money for an orphanage, but was blackmailed into joining the Rangers by Akabane. What a dick.

Sesera Sakurama / Pink Keeper

Voiced by: M.A.O

Who are they?: The Pink Keeper and Pink Battalion commander, Sesera is Hibiki’s older sister. She lost her legs in the war against the monsters 13 years ago. When not transformed into the Pink Keeper, she uses a wheelchair.

Chidori / Green Keeper

Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi

Who are they?: The Green Keeper and commander of the Green Battalion. Not much is known about the anime adaptation of this character. Considering the company they keep, they’re probably a tool.

Shinya Kiritani / Yellow Keeper

Voiced by: Kensho Ono

Who are they?: The Yellow Keeper and commander of the Yellow Battalion. Again, not much is known about this character, but they are likely a total dingus.

Is there a trailer?

Take a look at the trailer for Go Go Loser Ranger, ya dork:

(featured image: Yostar Pictures)

