Red Keeper in 'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'
Category:
Anime

Suzukiri’s Joined the Party, So What’s Next for ‘Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’ Episode 3?

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 09:50 am

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has officially begun its descent into the realm of animation, and is busy showing the wider world what happens when a Japanese storyteller stumbles upon a similar line of thinking that brought The Boys to life.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, a corrupt superhero organization? Check! A leader of said team who smiles for the public but is actually one of the foulest people around? Check! A ragtag team seeking to dismantle this twisted society from the inside by targeting these “heroes”? Double check, as of episode two.

That’s because the ever-determined Footsoldier D—endeavoring to kill the revered Dragon Keepers after all the abuse he and his friends have suffered at their hands over the years—has found his first ally in Suzukiri, a Ranger serving in the Yellow Keeper’s Battalion who’s also secretly seeking to destroy the organization from the inside.

So, when will we find out what’s up next for D and company?

When does Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode three release?

Given that a new episode drops every Sunday, viewers can expect Go! Go! Loser Ranger!‘s third episode to drop on April 21, which is next Sunday at the time of writing.

Fans of the manga already know that Sakurama, the Ranger cadet who champions a more optimistic solution to the Ranger problem, has a pivotal part to play in the coming episodes. D, meanwhile, has just witnessed the full destructive power of the Dragon Keepers’ Divine Tools at the expense of the now-fallen Footsoldier F. Indeed, if D was having any doubt over his mission before, he certainly isn’t now.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. It’s not yet clear how many episodes there will be, nor if the anime will be divided into seasons, but with 122 chapters’ worth of story to adapt, there’s certainly plenty to look forward to.

(featured image: Hulu)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257 Is Breaking the Internet Over Yuji and Sukuna Lore
Sukuna and Yuji during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257 Is Breaking the Internet Over Yuji and Sukuna Lore
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The ‘One-Punch Man’ Movie Truly Could Not Have Found a Better Writer
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘One-Punch Man’ Movie Truly Could Not Have Found a Better Writer
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Re: Zero’ Is Finally Heading Back for Season 3
Re: Zero season three poster
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Re: Zero’ Is Finally Heading Back for Season 3
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How Did Zoro Come to Own the Powerful Enma Blade?
Zoro fighting Kaido and Big Mom with the Worst Generation
Category: Anime
Anime
How Did Zoro Come to Own the Powerful Enma Blade?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!
Anya trying to win a carnival prize with Loid and Bond in Spy x Family Code: White
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257 Is Breaking the Internet Over Yuji and Sukuna Lore
Sukuna and Yuji during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257 Is Breaking the Internet Over Yuji and Sukuna Lore
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The ‘One-Punch Man’ Movie Truly Could Not Have Found a Better Writer
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘One-Punch Man’ Movie Truly Could Not Have Found a Better Writer
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Re: Zero’ Is Finally Heading Back for Season 3
Re: Zero season three poster
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Re: Zero’ Is Finally Heading Back for Season 3
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How Did Zoro Come to Own the Powerful Enma Blade?
Zoro fighting Kaido and Big Mom with the Worst Generation
Category: Anime
Anime
How Did Zoro Come to Own the Powerful Enma Blade?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!
Anya trying to win a carnival prize with Loid and Bond in Spy x Family Code: White
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons