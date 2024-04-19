Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has officially begun its descent into the realm of animation, and is busy showing the wider world what happens when a Japanese storyteller stumbles upon a similar line of thinking that brought The Boys to life.

Indeed, a corrupt superhero organization? Check! A leader of said team who smiles for the public but is actually one of the foulest people around? Check! A ragtag team seeking to dismantle this twisted society from the inside by targeting these “heroes”? Double check, as of episode two.

That’s because the ever-determined Footsoldier D—endeavoring to kill the revered Dragon Keepers after all the abuse he and his friends have suffered at their hands over the years—has found his first ally in Suzukiri, a Ranger serving in the Yellow Keeper’s Battalion who’s also secretly seeking to destroy the organization from the inside.

So, when will we find out what’s up next for D and company?

When does Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode three release?

Given that a new episode drops every Sunday, viewers can expect Go! Go! Loser Ranger!‘s third episode to drop on April 21, which is next Sunday at the time of writing.

Fans of the manga already know that Sakurama, the Ranger cadet who champions a more optimistic solution to the Ranger problem, has a pivotal part to play in the coming episodes. D, meanwhile, has just witnessed the full destructive power of the Dragon Keepers’ Divine Tools at the expense of the now-fallen Footsoldier F. Indeed, if D was having any doubt over his mission before, he certainly isn’t now.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. It’s not yet clear how many episodes there will be, nor if the anime will be divided into seasons, but with 122 chapters’ worth of story to adapt, there’s certainly plenty to look forward to.

