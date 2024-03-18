What if the Power Rangers Were Evil? That’s ‘Go, Go, Loser Ranger!’

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (alternatively: Ranger Reject) is what the Power Rangers would be if the Rangers thrived solely on marketing and were secretly corrupt. This hidden gem of a manga by author Negi Haruba is finally getting an anime soon.

If you haven’t seen the manga yet, this is a sign for you to catch it at Kodansha. It’s a “the villains aren’t who you think they are” kind of story. Although an anime adaptation is in the works, no specific release date has been given.

All we know for now is that the anime is slated to come out in 2024. Yostar Pictures is responsible for bringing the manga to life and has previously worked on the Arknights and Azur Lane anime adaptations.

We’ve seen many underdog protagonists, but what about a protagonist who’s literally named Footsoldier D? This sounds like a guy who could pass as an NPC in a video game, except he isn’t. Or he tries not to be by trying to kill the Dragon Keepers (the Rangers) every time he gets. Footsoldier D, also known as ‘D,’ comes from an otherworldly race that tried to conquer Earth. After their loss, they’ve been forced to fake ‘Sunday Battles’ that result in the victory of the Dragon Keepers.

D had enough and tried to have his main character moment by going ‘off script.’ D, like his fellow Dusters, is able to regenerate and use disguises. Although he made a bold attempt at bringing the Ranger down, he’s shoved into the ground and forced to submit.

This isn’t your typical shonen manga, and D isn’t a dashing shonen protagonist. He’ll do anything it takes to tear the Dragon Keepers apart, even if it means fighting underhandedly. Expect a lot of great fights, unlikely heroes, and the impending doom of the ‘heroes’ in this story.

