‘One Piece’ Fans Are Having a Field Day With Characters’ Placement on These Boxers

Sometimes, there’s the rare merch release that’s so absurd, it brings communities together. Hipshop’s new line of One Piece boxers, which feature all your favorite characters spread tightly against your crotch, is one such release. And I do mean tightly. And crotch.

Recommended Videos

The official One Piece Twitter account announced the collaboration early in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 10, Japan time. Hipshop is a Japanese underwear brand, and don’t worry, One Piece isn’t the only series they’ve done this to. If you ever wanted Slowpoke’s smiling, open mouth printed directly in front of your private business, you’re in great luck!

The other side of the underwear features stats about the character, and some photos do show that side being worn in the front, but others clearly depict them being worn the other way around. Specifically, those stats include their associated pirate crew, their birthday, whether or not they have a Devil Fruit, and what arc we met them in—you know, things any fan wants on their intimates!

Because the best part is—incredibly, amazingly—there are pairs of undies for way more characters than strictly necessary. Dr. Hililuk? Hell yeah! Pre-glow up Alvida? You betcha! Kouzuki Momonosuke when he’s still a child? Don’t even think about it! Foxy? Gecko Moria? Yes to both, we’re getting laid tonight!

WHO ASKED FOR THESE ? pic.twitter.com/bcCgAyqGQN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 10, 2024

The fan reaction is everything

Hipshop seems to be an established brand, and they’ve done lots of lines like this before. But this was the first time many One Piece fans all over the world had come across them. Suddenly, all of faves were sprawled across models’ crotches, and the reaction was instant and gleeful satire.

My personal favorite genre of reaction post is fan art where artists have drawn characters who are canonically obsessed with another character in the series proudly modeling their new underwear. They always make a point to either photoshop in or otherwise display the real underwear, as if to wordlessly say, “No, no, this is a real thing.”

Others saw fit to make necessary adjustments to the line. Because we all know Franky would never be caught dead on a pair of boxers.

Yet more delighted in the absurdity of the ad campaign itself. In particular, the model posing with the Sanji boxers on Hipshop’s page is wearing a shirt which says “I [heart] Emo Boy.” Bless them for finding a way to make this somehow even funnier.

the shirt they got this lovely model wearing to advertise the Sanji briefs is killing me ???? pic.twitter.com/G0nLuTYhX1 — Melony? (@MelonTeee) July 10, 2024

I love One Piece fans so, so much.

None of this is to say I don’t want one. It’s so wild to me that I do. But tough luck, the entire line—including the full set valued at $1,856.60 USD—is sold out. Maybe I’ll get my fictional boyfriend Trafalgar Law across my crotch on the next round.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy