Who’s New and Who’s Returning in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

Now that we’ve seen the trailer for The Boys season 4, we have some pressing questions about what to expect from the next installment—including which cast members and characters we’ll see in season 4.

It’s been over a year since season 3 of The Boys ended, which feels like a lifetime. But with a newly released trailer for the upcoming season, new life has come to the fandom. The dark, satirical look at a world with superheroes takes us to places we never thought we would go. A superhero team called The Seven reigns as the saviors of America, led by the ultra-powerful (and ultra fascist) Homelander. These supes are corrupt and evil, even though the public worships them. It seems like the only people wise to their antics are a ragtag group of anti-heroes who call themselves the Boys. We’ve seen the Boys go from enemies to something resembling a found family.

Season 4 of The Boys will come out sometime in 2024. Since filming for the new chapter of the series has long wrapped, everyone hopes it will premiere early in the year. It’s already shaping up to be an epic showdown between Homelander and his MAGA followers and Starlight’s liberal movement. The new episodes will pick up almost right after the wild events of The Boys spinoff, Gen V. So what characters and cast have already been confirmed to return for season 4?

The Boys season 4 cast—so far

Returning cast and characters

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II (the same as Black Noir, only different)

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell

New Additions

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage (an original supe)

Valorie Curry as Firecracker (an original supe)

Rosemarie Dewitt as Hughie’s Mother

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as an unknown character (but we have our theories)

Derek Wilson as Tek Knight (reprising the role from Gen V)

Reid Miller as Laddio (an original supe, possibly a satire of DC’s Robin)

Dan Mousseau as Webweaver (an original supe)

Elliot Knight as an unknown character

Rob Benedict as an unknown character

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more cast and characters are confirmed!

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]