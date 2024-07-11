A Guy Who Killed a ‘Cow’ Gets Rewarded in ‘I Parry Everything’ Episode 2

Noor from I Parry Everything has been extremely oblivious about his skills and strengths. He just thinks he’s a guy at the bottom rung of his adventurer guild who worked hard enough to perfect very basic skills.

Parrying, strengthening, and minor healing magic are skills people would easily overlook. Except Noor is able to take a minotaur down with just his absurd parrying abilities. Noor is none the wiser, since he thinks that the beast he took down was merely an oversized cow.

But no good deed goes unrewarded in this anime. Princess Lynne would find Noor in episode two of I Parry Everything, which just came out today, July 11, 2024.

Okay why does "I Parry Everything" Opening's animation goes so hard?? pic.twitter.com/gZJyTsrQ76 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 6, 2024

Since the incident with the minotaur, the town has been talking about this mysterious adventurer who singlehandedly cut a powerful demon all by himself. People around town have been impressed, and Noor himself thought that the adventurer in the story sounded cool.

Oh, Noor, if only you knew.

Noor has been rewarded by the king with an old greatsword. It’s a heavy sword, and Noor easily swung it with just one hand. But Gildarts has forced Noor to spar with him, bearing witness to Noor’s unusual strength. What choice does Noor have but to knock Gilbert off his feet?

