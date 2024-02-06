This Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares About Anymore Just Got Worse

Gina Carano cannot let sleeping dogs lie. The actress who previously played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian continues to make her own gross social media posts everyone else’s business as she’s now suing Disney while being backed by Elon Musk. A cursed sentence if I’ve ever seen one.

Carano, who was fired from Disney’s payroll after she wouldn’t stop posting right-wing social media conspiracy theories, is now filing a lawsuit against the Mouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that the company discriminated against her because of her posts—that were discriminating against the transgender community. Her posts also spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and a number of other issues that the company reportedly talked with her about.

Now, Carano is trying to get a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her as Cara Dune. Guess she wasn’t making the kind of money working for Ben Shapiro that she was getting over on The Mandalorian.

Elon Musk is involved because of a statement he previously made about anyone who was fired for their social media posts. Musk said he would pay for the legal bills accrued and he is helping Carano (a famous actress) foot the bill.

In a statement, Joe Benarroch, who is X’s head of business operations, said, “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination.”

I guess no one doing this realized that not only is Disney a company and that means they can fire anyone for any number of lawful reasons, including their social media posts. More than that, Disney famously told Carano what she needed to do to keep her job and she refused, something that Carano herself admitted.

Now though, Carano is trying to be the people’s voice by forcing Disney to hire her back via the court system. “Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted and had our livelihoods stripped away because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob,” she said in a statement.

Which, again, Disney has the right to fire someone based on their social media posts. She tried to claim that her male co-stars’ posts about liberal issues should have gotten them fired as well (seemingly calling out Pedro Pascal). That argument woefully misunderstands both how her posts were offensive and what it means for a company to be able to fire an employee for their online viewpoints when they are a representative of said company and have the ability to damage its brand and reputation.

Carano went on to talk about how excited she was to have X funding the suit, saying “I am honored that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world.” As if this could not get worse, she somehow brought the late Carl Weathers into this.

And somehow, it got worse when she brought Carl Weathers into it

Through this news, I learned that Carano used the death of Carl Weathers to guilt Disney about her firing. In an Instagram post meant to honor the late actor (but was really all about herself) she wrote little jabs about what could have been. If only she just listened to her employer when they asked her to not do something publicly damaging to their company!

Carano explained that Weathers was a mentor to her and wrote “I believe had we gotten to Rangers of the New Republic, Carl would’ve directed me in much more.” The reason we don’t have that show is completely her fault. As previously stated, Carano herself has noted that Disney tried to work with her to keep her job and Carano refused. So Gina, the reason you weren’t directed by Weathers was because you could not stand the idea of your employer telling you to not compare being a Republican to being a Holocaust victim.

Carano refused to listen to members of the LGBTQ+ staff at Disney when they tried to talk with her about her transphobic tweets and why they were harmful. Now she’s so desperate to get paid again that she’s trying to force the court system to make it happen and claiming gender discrimination is the problem (actually LAUGHABLE).

This entire situation continues to be exhausting and I long for the day when I do not have to hear about Gina Carano trying to get her old job back. Give it up, it’s gone.

