All About Lady Danbury, the Coolest Member of ‘Bridgerton’s Ton

If you’ve seen a little Bridgerton, you’ve probably noticed the steely-eyed badass played by Adjoa Andoh. This woman is none other than Lady Agatha Danbury, one of the most powerful women in the ton.

Recommended Videos

But who is Lady Danbury, exactly? With Bridgerton season 3 on the way, here’s what you need to know!

Lady Danbury in Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2

We first meet Lady Danbury in Bridgerton season 1, which focuses on the romance between Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton. Agatha is a close friend of Simon’s deceased mother, and because of that relationship, she takes Simon under her wing when she finds out that he’s been rejected by his narcissistic father.

When Simon arrives in London, Lady Danbury shows that she’s an influential figure in the ton by helping Simon, Daphne, and other young members find their way to good marriages. We also learn that Lady Danbury is a close friend of Queen Charlotte and Lady Violet Bridgerton, Daphne’s mother.

In season 2, Agatha returns to her role as matchmaker and mentor for the young people of the ton. When the Sharmas arrive in London in the hopes of finding a husband for the young Edwina Sharma, Agatha hosts them in their home and then gives them advice throughout the messy love triangle between Edwina, her older sister Kate, and Anthony Bridgerton.

Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

In Queen Charlotte, the prequel to the Bridgerton series, we meet a younger Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas.

In the prequel, we learn more of Lady Danbury’s backstory. Agatha is married off at a young age to the odious Lord Danbury, and she spends her entire life learning to please him. She’s not allowed to pursue any of her own interests. She’s made to endure years of marital rape. When he finally dies, she’s overjoyed.

Agatha nearly falls in love with another suitor, but she soon realizes that she wants to live her own life. That’s how she lays the foundation for the Agatha we know and love in Bridgerton.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more