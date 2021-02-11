The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Getting Fired Is Consequences, Not “Cancel Culture”

Gina Carano, the former MMA fighter and star of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, can now officially add “formerly employed by Lucasfilm” to her resume. In a statement by the production company, they said that Carano was no employed by Lucasfilm and that there were “no plans for her to be in the future.” That effectively kills any chance of Carano’s character leading the Star Wars series of “Rangers of the New Republic,” which is a crying shame because seeing more of Cara Dune would’ve been awesome but then that would mean more Carano. So … that’s a no for me.

Lucasfilm went on to say, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” This response is due to Carano posting the following on her social media: “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Many think that the Twitter reaction to Carano’s anti-semitism is what caused her downfall. #FireGinaCarano was trending and many fans were begging Disney and Lucasfilm to axe her from The Mandalorian—and have been due to past social media behavior. And while that did put a spotlight on Carano, I didn’t think they would actually fire her.

Disney and Lucasfilm have barely stepped out of their shell to support and uplift viewers and creators from people like Carano that like to denigrate “people based on their cultural and religious identities.” I thought they would stick with her. Firing her is a welcome surprise.

Most importantly, Twitter didn’t get Carano fired. Carano got herself fired. For one, she’s transphobic. After being asked about inclusive pronouns used by transgender people, she went and added “boop/bob/beep” to her Twitter user name. Secondly, she’s anti-mask. She mocks those who wears masks and says they’re wearing blindfolds. Thirdly, she helps spread misconceptions about the 2020 Presidential election by pushing a voter fraud narrative proved to wrong over and over. And finally, she liked Tweets talking about how America doesn’t have a systemic racism problem.

Gina Carano talked herself out of a job and a successful career in acting. And the fault is completely on her because there are consequences for your actions. The internet is forever, people. Stop acting like it isn’t and think about what you’re going to say before you tweet it. Hopefully, and this a big hope, Carano learns from this experience and does a big of self reflection. And if not, if she still remains the same person and moves on to her next project as if nothing happened, the receipts and screenshots of the past will always haunt her.

(image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

