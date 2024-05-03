‘Baby Reindeer’ Has Everyone Talking About Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd’s resounding success with Netflix’s Baby Reindeer has led to him becoming one of the more popular TV personalities of recent times, with the show being earmarked to win big at the Emmys.

As he rises in popularity, there has been speculation and curiosity around Gadd and his personal life, considering that Baby Reindeer is heavily based on his real life, and he’s shared more information about himself in recent interviews. The Scottish comedian-writer has generally maintained a low profile in the public, and the recent limelight has helped his fans learn more about him. Given the subject matter of Baby Reindeer, it’s no surprise to learn that he’s an ambassador for We Are Survivors, a U.K. charity that aids male survivors of sexual abuse.

Speaking with The Independent, Gadd also revealed that Donny’s (Gadd) relationship with Teri (Nava Mau), in the series, is based on his real-life experience of dating a transgender person, and it’s possible that Donny’s situation with Keeley (Shalom Brune-Franklin, who plays Donny’s ex-girlfriend in the series) stems from a real-life relationship, as well. Gadd mentioned in an interview with The Times that he’s currently single and also spoke about being bisexual in a separate interview:

“I sometimes change with the tide. I feel very strongly for both. I think we’re just learning to see the world in different ways and not be so rigid about it. And I feel like I’m constantly in a state of flux with my sexuality Attitude UK

Baby Reindeer has been one of the success stories of the summer, competing with big-budget shows like Fallout and Under the Bridge. As per Luminate’s weekly rankings for April 19–25, the show landed right behind the Jonathan Nolan show, amassing a viewership total of 647.4 million minutes, reaching an estimated 2.7 million viewers.

Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill in leading roles. It’s a black-comedy drama thriller, based on Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name. All seven episodes of the miniseries were made available to watch on Netflix on April 11.

