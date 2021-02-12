Gina Carano Fumbled Star Wars to Wind Up Working With … Ben Shapiro?

Imagine you have the ability to be in a Star Wars property and you somehow fumble the bag so incredibly horribly that you get fired and go work with BEN SHAPIRO instead. Well, that’s what happened to Gina Carano. Just such a fumble.

The former Cara Dune actor was not asked back for The Mandalorian or to lead Rangers of the New Republic after she mocked specifying pronouns, liked tweets about how the election was rigged and liked tweets about the insurrection, spreads harmful rhetoric about masks and the Coronavirus, and then posted anti-Semitic tweets. That’s why she was fired—not because she’s a “conservative,” as NY Magazine is trying to say.

According to Deadline’s piece (I am not reading The Daily Wire), the actress is making one of her dreams come true by teaming up with “Never known a WAP” Ben Shapiro.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

I don’t want to get into the idea of “cancel culture” because this is literally just her facing consequences for tweeting conspiracy theories and harmful rhetoric that her employer understandably does not want to be associated with, but the fact that this is a movie developed and produced by Carano with THE DAILY WIRE as her message of hope truly sent me into a tailspin of maniacal laughter.

Like … what is the message of hope you’re trying to send? That in your idea of freedom, you can be free to be a bigot and get to star in a major franchise? Because you being a complete a** got you fired. That’s not totalitarian, as evidenced by your ability to still make movies, albeit ones no one will watch.

Okay, hold on, there’s a video that fully encompasses my thoughts on this.

Like, I’m sorry, you fumbled the Disney bag so horribly that you go to work with Ben Shapiro?

Honestly, good for you then, Gina. You and Scott Baio and Kirsty Swanson on that random show they’re all doing together can be happy in conservative land. But what’s important to note, yet again, is that Carano was not fired for being a conservative. She was fired because she was spreading harmful rhetoric time and time again on social media that then turns into a problem for the company she works for.

When you become a liability, you’re on your own. So I hope Gina Carano and Ben Shapiro are very happy in their bliss together. I’m going to continue to watch my himbo king of Mandalore in peace and carry on with my life.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]