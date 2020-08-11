comScore

Ben Shapiro Spectacularly Self-Owns While Criticizing “WAP”

We GET it Shapiro, you've never pleased a woman in your life.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 11th, 2020, 1:34 pm

Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion in WAP video

There have been few bright spots in the endless dumpster fire that is 2020. One of those was gifted to us just last week, in the form of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s fantastically raunchy new bop “WAP.” The song is a smash and the music video has already garnered nearly 70 million views on YouTube in less than a week. But because we can’t have nice things, many Republicans have decided that the video of two independent Black women celebrating their sexuality is just TOO MUCH.

One Republican candidate for Congress has already come after the video after “accidentally” watching it (sure, Jan). And now, conservative “political commentator” Ben Shapiro is airing his grievances as well. Shapiro, the adult version of that kid who reminds the teacher she forgot to assign homework, tried to attack the song for being raunchy. He read the lyrics aloud on his radio show saying, “This is what feminists fought for … This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?”

Well Shaps, we do see … that you’re a sad little man-boy who has never pleased a woman in your entire life. It’s peak hypocrisy to criticize WAP while endorsing a president who famously bragged about grabbing women by the pussy, and cheated on his wife with adult film stars who he then paid off to keep quiet. It’s interesting how you’ve ever said a peep about male rappers with explicit lyrics, but you’re awfully quick to criticize Black women. Your misogynoir is showing, and everyone can see it.

Many took to social media to criticize the newly crowned DAP king on his clownery:

Even Cardi B is laughing (all the way to the bank) at Shapiro’s take:

Truly a self-own for the ages.

(image: Atlantic Records)

