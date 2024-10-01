The creator of Roblox’s hit game Dress to Impress is embroiled in a massive controversy.

Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games on Roblox. The premise is simple: you spawn in a lobby with other players and are given a little over five minutes to create a look based on a certain theme. After time is up, each look is presented on a runway, and players can vote for each look from one to five stars. The top three looks are presented on a podium, and then the next round starts.

With the rise of Dress to Impress, players have also grown an interest in the creator, Gigi. However, her reputation has taken a hit after several allegations were made against her.

The allegations against ‘Dress to Impress’ creator Gigi

The allegations first began after Sara, the creator of It Girl, created a thread on X (formerly Twitter) with the intention of “speaking out against Gigi.” One of the major accusations was that Gigi wanted to spread a rumor that Sara was a rapist. She allegedly wanted to do this out of anger that It Girl was copying Dress to Impress and shading the game on social media.

Speaking out against Gigi, the owner of DTI. TW mentions of gr*pe (A thread) here's the doc for anyone who wants to read it https://t.co/v4n73eRE6i



Gigi also wanted to reportedly file a DMCA claim against It Girl for copying Dress to Impress. However, Sara revealed she did not copy Dress to Impress and was inspired by other Roblox games instead. She called Gigi out for not stopping the trolls from hating on her and It Girl.

Gigi was also accused of fat-shaming Sara. People have come forward claiming an image was circulating among Gigi and her team of someone they believed was Sara but was not. In private messages, they would make fun of her weight, such as saying she could “break the floor.” Gigi reportedly deleted these messages.

Since Sara’s claims, several pther people have come out with accusations against Gigi.

Another Roblox game creator, Jenn, shared their experience working with Gigi for Jenn’s Mansion. One of the biggest allegations against Gigi was that she had messaged a player of Jenn’s Mansion for nudes in exchange for an unseen update. Gigi allegedly lied and claimed they were 19, but they were around 14-16 at the time. The player was 18 years old.

Soon, allegations arose that Gigi was part of (or owned) an NSFW server that was comprised of minors. There, they would share explicit pornography with each other. The server was allegedly also used to purchase nudes, despite the majority of the members being minors. Jenn also revealed several messages where Gigi was inappropriate and sexual towards them.

Gigi was also accused of being racist. She reportedly shared several photos of people of color and made fun of them. When approached, Gigi reportedly claimed she wasn’t white and was North African, which meant she “was not racist.”

Gigi was also accused of exploiting and hacking a now-defunct Roblox game, Fashion Dolls. The hacking ultimately led to the game’s closing. However, others believe Gigi was on a server that instigated the hacking, and though she might not have been directly involved, she mocked the game closing.

Jenn also accused Gigi of copying Jenn’s Mansion‘s dress-up features for her own projects. Gigi would later poach several old developers from Jenn’s Mansion to work on Dress to Impress. Another Roblox creator claimed Gigi stole the runway idea from them, despite working under their game. Despite copying other people’s ideas, Gigi would allegedly make fun of other people’s 3D art and renders.

Additionally, while working as a scripter for Jenn’s Mansion, Gigi would reportedly mess up the data, thus making players lose their items.

‘Dress to Impress’ creator Gigi releases statement regarding accusations

Following the accusations, Gigi shared a Google Doc link to her X. There, she apologized for the hurt she caused and stated she would do better going forward. She also added she was 14 years old during most of the situations presented online and that she is now 17, meaning the allegations are not recent.

Gigi acknowledged the rape joke she made against Sara and apologized for her comments. However, she claimed that she never fat-shamed Sara and that no photos of her were ever in circulation. Gigi also provided some proof that Sara had started shading Dress to Impress first, which led to Gigi making offensive comments about Sara. However, Gigi did acknowledge that she made fatphobic jokes with others and apologized for doing so.

Gigi also acknowledged the NSFW server but stated no photos of minors were ever shared. She also stated she never bought nudes from minors. The Dress to Impress creator shut down rumors that she was racist, stating she was simply making jokes about her own race.

As of this article’s publication, Gigi has not addressed the matter further.

