10 best games like ‘Dress To Impress,’ ranked

For longtime Dress To Impress players who are looking to spice up their gaming without straying too far from your home court, worry no longer: there are other dressup games to diversify your gaming portfolio!

Dress To Impress is currently one of the hottest games on Roblox. In this game, you are given a little over five minutes to create an outfit based on a given theme. As the player, you can customize your model’s outfits, skin tone, hair, make-up, accessories, and more. After time is up, each model takes turns showcasing their looks on the runway, with other players rating the looks on a scale of one to five stars. The top three looks are revealed on a podium, and then the next round starts.

Though the premise is simple, the ability to create any look with the plethora of options, as well as the thrill of beating other players, has everyone hooked. Even the biggest streamers are on Dress To Impress. If you’ve been playing for a while and are looking for a similar game, here are some of your best bets!

10. Everskies: Virtual Dress Up

For mobile players seeking a good dress-up game, Everskies: Virtual Dress Up is the perfect game for you. Released on both Android and iOS in 2022, this virtual dress-up game is highly reminiscent of classic 2000s Flash games.

On Everskies: Virtual Dress Up, players are given the opportunity to style their character with a wide range of clothing. You can also customize your character’s make-up and facial features. If you’re a little more creative, you can even design your own clothes and put them up for sale in-game!

9. Makeup Makeover

Is your favorite part of Dress To Impress the make-up? Well, Makeup Makeover is basically that: Dress To Impress, but the only thing you can customize is your make-up.

During the start of the round, you are given a theme. Your job is to create the best make-up look based on the theme. Players are able to fully customize the character’s face, from eye color to eyebrows, and more. You can also change your outfit, but the focus is on the face. Once the round ends, players can vote for who has the best make-up look!

8. Shining Nikki

Looking for a little more action in your dress-up game? Then check out Shining Nikki, which is a 3D mobile game available on Android and iOS.

In the game, you play as Nikki, who wakes up in a hospital after her memories were wiped. Lost and confused, Nikki sets out to find answers about what happened to her. Throughout your quest, you will encounter different “styling battles,” where you must style Nikki based on certain attributes to win against your NPC opponents.

7. Style Savvy: Styling Star

Those who used to play fashion games on their DS might remember Style Savvy. Well Style Savvy: Styling Star is the fourth installment in the series, and was originally released on the 3DS. Now, you can play the beloved dress-up game on your Nintendo Switch!

Style Savvy: Styling Star is a mix between a tycoon game and a dress-up game. The player starts off inheriting a boutique from their Uncle Tim, who leaves the business in their hands. Now, the player has to run the boutique and keep their clientele happy. Based on the fashion orders of clients, the player must assemble the perfect outfit. With the money earned, players can purchase even more fashionable items!

6. Fashion Show!

With over 367.2 million visits on Roblox, it’s surprising how people have yet to play Fashion Show! The game has been out on the platform for four years, and continues to get regular updates!

The round starts with a theme, and with every new round, the hats and clothes are randomized. Players must design the best outfit in line with the theme within the given time. Once time runs out, each player’s model walks the runway, and the winner of the round is determined by who receives the most votes.

5. Royalty Kingdom 2

Royalty Kingdom 2 on Roblox is a blend of fantasy, roleplay, and dressup. If you’re into fantastical creatures and a wide variety of outfits for your character, this game is for you!

In Royalty Kingdom 2, players utilize the Closet to customize their avatar. Here, you can edit your character’s hair, accessories, make-up, bodies, wings, and even pets! Royalty Kingdom 2 has several quests while exploring the map, which can earn players in-game currency to buy more items.

4. Royale High

If you want a game with a more social element, I highly recommend Royale High on Roblox. This school-themed roleplay and dress-up game is perfect for those who want to take a break from the real-life world and immerse themselves in fantasy.

In Royale High, players can dress up, roleplay, and chat with other users. To purchase more items, you need to complete various mini-games and even Diamonds. In terms of customization, players can change their character’s outfits, hair, faces, accessories, wings, and more. One unique thing about Royale High is the fact players can contribute their own patterns, custom faces, and more!

3. IT GIRL

Do you have a passion for fashion (Oooh, Bratz!)? Then let me introduce you to IT GIRL, a Bratz-inspired fashion game available on Roblox!

Overall, the premise of IT GIRL is nearly identical to Dress To Impress. Players are given a theme and, within the given time, they must customize their character with the perfect outfit, make-up, accessories, and more. Once time is up, each player’s model walks the runway and is ranked by other players on a scale of one to five hearts.

2. Slay The Runway

This is one of the newest and hottest dress-up games on Roblox right now, for good reason! While the actual game premise is similar—create an outfit based on a theme, walk on the runway, and earn your place based on votes—the game has its own special features that make it worthwhile.

The avatars are especially unique, as they do not look like typical Roblox characters. The physics is also more realistic; your hair literally bounces every time you pick a new style! Additionally, even the lobby while waiting for a round to start is fun. There are many interactable objects for players to explore.

1. Fashion Famous

OG Roblox players often consider Fashion Famous the mother of Dress To Impress. The premise is nearly identical, so if you’re looking for a game that isn’t too different from what you’re used to, then this is the one!

At the start of the round, you are given a random category. Players must then build an outfit in line with the category. After the outfit is done, players are released into a fitting area and will have a brief period before walking the runway with their looks. Once your character is on the runway, other players vote for your look on a scale of one to five stars. The player with the most stars wins!

