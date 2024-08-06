What Is ‘Dress To Impress’ and Why Is Every Streamer Playing It?

If you’re anywhere on Twitch and YouTube, then you’ve likely seen your favorite streamer slay on Roblox fan-favorite Dress To Impress.

On the outside, the boom in popularity may be perplexing. There are hundreds of dress-up games online, especially on Roblox. The premise itself isn’t unique, and yet for some reason, it has the internet hooked. With over one billion visits and a positive rating of 91%, it is likely Dress To Impress will remain one of Roblox‘s most popular games for a long time.

But what exactly is Dress To Impress? And why does it have streamers such as CaseOh, Pokimane, and more in a chokehold? Let’s discuss!

What is Dress To Impress?

Dress To Impress is a competitive dress-up game on Roblox. Players are given a little over five minutes to form an outfit based on a certain theme. Within this time limit, players can edit their skin tone, hairstyle, makeup, and nail color, and layer on different clothes from the wide array of options.

(Dress To Impress Group)

After the time is up, the looks of each player are showcased on a runway, with the player even able to pose to fully showcase their looks. Other players can then rate the looks from one to five stars. The top three winning looks are then revealed on a podium. After a short intermission, the next round follows. The more you play, the likelier you are to climb up the ranks, from “New Model” to “Top Model.” While playing, you can collect in-game currency to purchase outfits that aren’t available for everyone.

The premise itself is relatively simple, but it has fans hooked. People love the ability to make unique looks with different pieces, as well as hidden easter eggs splashed here and there. But why does it have streamers in such a frenzy? Why is everyone playing Dress To Impress?

Why is Dress To Impress so popular?

Though female streamers have been streaming Dress To Impress since its inception, it was CaseOh’s streams of the game that catapulted Dress To Impress to the mainstream. Soon, the game saw an influx of male streamers such as Kai Cenat, xQc, JoshSeki, and more play Dress To Impress and have fun competing with other players. But why? Why is Dress To Impress so popular?

One reason is due to the unique look of the models in the game. While most Roblox games feature the classic, boxy avatar bodies, Dress To Impress utilizes model-like men and women avatars for players to dress up. This has sparked some negative reception, with some saying it inadvertently promotes toxic body ideals. Some have also complained that female avatars can’t wear male clothing, and vice-versa. However, overall, many love how it deviates from most Roblox games.

Another factor is the competitive aspect. It’s like you’re in your own season of Project Runway, trying to flaunt the best look and beat out the rest. Pouring your heart and soul into a look and not even making a podium is ego-crushing, but it makes you want to play again in the hopes of making first place. CaseOh’s reactions to not ranking in the top three have gone viral several times, with people loving how relatable he is.

(Dress To Impress Group)

When you do win, there’s a sense of accomplishment. It’s giving, “Yes, I AM the most fashionable. I DID dress to impress!” Even if it doesn’t equate to a real-life win, having people acknowledge your style and give you first place still feels good.

It’s also worth noting that Dress To Impress mimics the feel of fast fashion. The game is filled with trendy clothes, with a wide selection of colors and patterns to choose from. With just five minutes to complete a look, Dress To Impress taps into the same satisfaction as fast fashion by allowing players to complete a look with trendy choices, and the quick rounds allow the users to not commit to one style.

For streamers, Dress To Impress has become a fun way to play with other content creators. For example, the members of OfflineTV have come together to play in one lobby and compete with one another on who has the best looks. Some streamers also come across fans on their servers, which allows for some memorable interactions.

With each new update, Dress To Impress continues to keep their players hooked. Are you ready to become the game’s next “Top Model”?

