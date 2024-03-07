Get to Bustin’ in Your Very Own ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Popcorn Bucket!

We are just a few weeks away from the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and movie theater chains across the country are debuting their themed popcorn buckets for the new film. These buckets, while not as horny as the notorious Dune 2 sandworm fuckbucket, are still exciting enough to stick your penis popcorn in for a flavorful movie-going experience.

Let’s take a look at the various Ghostbuster popcorn buckets available for purchase:

Cinemark

Cinemark’s exclusive popcorn bucket features a mold of everyone’s favorite hungry ghost Slimer holding a bag of Cinemark popcorn. There’s a lot to like here: the design nails the translucent green ectoplasm color, and the bucket seems to hold a decent amount of popcorn.

Price: $30, which includes 1 free same-day refill. Cinemark is also selling a 130 oz popcorn tin and matching cup that features Slimer for $15/$7.50, respectively. Cinemark also sells an Ecto-1 popcorn container on their website, which looks suspiciously like the one they sold for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

AMC Theaters

Like Nicole Kidman once said, “We come to this place for magic.” And that includes some magical G: FE merch options. AMC is selling a Ghost Trap popcorn bucket that, to be honest, looks pretty rad! The 130oz bucket includes an LED light and goes on sale on March 23.

Price: $39.99 for the bucket, and $19.99 for a MiniPuft sipper.

(image: AMC Theaters)

AMC also offered its take on the Slimer bucket, which drew complaints due to discrepancies between the translucent detailed bucket listed and the rinky-dink plastic bucket that was ultimately delivered. AMC has since pulled the buckets, but you can likely find on on eBay.

In a year of highly fuckable popcorn bucket, it’s disappointing to see that the Ghostbusters popcorn bucket isn’t as fuckable in real life than it was in the pictures. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ at least #bustinmakesmefeelgood pic.twitter.com/JFSkzvhxJx — ?Popcorn Aficionado ? (@R0ckstrong0) March 6, 2024

Why does the AMC exclusive Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire popcorn bucket give me major bedpan? pic.twitter.com/fKwayJEyYg — Foywonder (@Foywonder) March 6, 2024

AMC, please re-shoot your Kidman previews with the Oscar winner eating popcorn out of Slimer’s big green plastic ass. The magic of cinema demands it.

Regal Cinemas

Regal enters the popcorn bucket race with their take on the Ghost Trap popcorn bucket. And while this version doesn’t include the clear side panels to hold more popcorn, it does feature “moveable hinge doors, lights, and sounds.”

Price:$24.95

(image: Regal Cinemas)

Regal is also selling a firehouse tin popcorn bucket for $11.95:

(image: Regal Cinemas)

All of these popcorn buckets look cool, but I might have to give Regal the edge on this one: it’s got lights and sounds AND it’s $15 bucks cheaper? Now that’s a scary good deal!

(featured image: screenshot/Ghostbusters News)

