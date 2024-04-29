‘Challengers’ Has Elevated a Classic Meme to New Heights

Challengers is the gift that keeps on giving. Now that the Luca Guadagnino movie is in theaters, fans cannot stop talking about Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). There is also a fun new meme that everyone is partaking in that can connect to any fandom!

The solution to Challengers screams “throuple” to me. If they all just made out with each other again, they’d be happier in the end—which is how this meme was born. Starting way back when, fans began making memes where people request tickets to any given movie.

It happened with Barbie and Oppenheimer, and it has happened for a wide range of films. You just pick a group of characters that would want to see the film in question and put that meme together. What makes the Challengers version of this that much better is the fact that it celebrates the throuples that should be!

Like, if ever there were a throuple that should just get over it and be together, it is Angel, Spike, and Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

3 tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/pprLKE6RFd — Sober Sister Casey “Cici” Cooper (@soneall89) April 25, 2024

The range of options knows no bounds, with the meme including musical theatre jokes about The Phantom of the Opera and more.

3 tickets to Challengers… pic.twitter.com/GXlkDDjPWY — The Tortured Michaels Department (@jburks63) April 26, 2024

This one is REALLY niche unless you know what song they’re singing.

3 tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/AYU7Ar35XU — Ryan James Dee  (@RyanJamesDee) April 26, 2024

Even reality TV moments have made the cut, with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan vying for the same man’s attention.

three tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/v9AVVbYG19 — Editor-In-Chief of Reality Von Tease (@confideinm3) April 29, 2024

Some of the best came from our favorite “they should all probably kiss” moments in theatrical history, like Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park.

3 tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/JaYZaxR44c — Thomas Ancora (@tancora) April 26, 2024

Not even The Tortured Poets Department could be safe.

3 tickets to challengers please pic.twitter.com/nSSuxroEwS — esmartd (@emiliasd) April 29, 2024

Mine would probably just be Loki

(Disney+)

The more I think about this meme and think about all the times I have yelled “Everyone should just be kissing!” the one that comes to mind the most is Sylvie/Loki/Mobius. Yes, I wanted these three characters to just smooch and get it over with. Do I think that maybe if they all saw Challengers, it’d be better? Probably.

Maybe now that Loki is sitting in a tree, he can see a timeline where Challengers is actually about the three of them and it ends with them all living happily ever after as a little throuple family. But hey, that’s far from the only throuple I agree with.

I also think that Padme, Obi-Wan, and Anakin should have all just been together. That should be the Jedi way.

3 tickets to challengers please pic.twitter.com/xcShD9ibzC — karen ? (@anakinblyth) April 25, 2024

Which is your favorite version of the meme? Do you have a throuple that would have loved Challengers?

(featured image: Disney+)

