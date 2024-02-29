We Come to This Place To See New Nicole Kidman AMC Ads

AMC Theatres is finally making good on its promise (or threat, if you’d prefer) to deliver fresh Nicole Kidman movie theater propaganda with not one, not two, but three new ads.

Recommended Videos

Well, technically. As IndieWire points out in its coverage of the announcement, revealed during a recent AMC earnings call by entertainment chief Adam Aron, the theater chain is releasing three new versions of the original “We Make Movies Better” ad. “30-second versions of the highly acclaimed original pre-show advertisement will make their theatrical debut” in March, according to Aron, with the first rolling out on March 1.

AMC’s original “We Make Movies Better” ad premiered in the fall of 2021. Written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Billy Ray, it features a typically placid Kidman in a pantsuit reciting all the reasons why we come to a movie theater (a.k.a. This Place). The TL;DR version: for magic. The ad became an instant meme and inspired moviegoers to join in reciting Kidman’s monologue, which plays in AMC theaters as part of the movie pre-roll. (It also inspired Fashion Brand Company to make a dress featuring the Kidman speech in rhinestones, but then AMC threatened legal action—so don’t believe for a second that these people are “in” on anything.)

Since then, AMC has been promising a “sequel,” and while new versions of the same ad aren’t exactly why we come to This Place, it would be foolish to try and top the original. So I guess it’s great that no one bothered.

(featured image: AMC Theatres)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]