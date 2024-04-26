We Had No Idea ATEEZ Had This Many Albums, Did You?

In 2018, a hopeful young artist named Kim Hongjoong sent a letter and sample mixtape to KQ Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea, hoping to become a trainee for the company. They liked what they saw, and within a year they’d hired Hongjoong and seven other members to form a new Hip-Hop/K-Pop boy band called ATEEZ.

Recommended Videos

The camera-ready musical act is now made up of eight members, including their leader, Hongjoong. Those members include Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The new group quickly started producing singles and videos, beginning with three video teasers for a planned reality show featuring the members. On May 18, 2018, YouTube audiences were instantly smitten when Ateez released a video featuring themselves dancing to a Famous Dex song. The next fall, they dropped their debut album, and they’ve been consistently releasing music in both the Japanese and Korean languages ever since.

With over four million physical albums sold worldwide, it’s no wonder that ATEEZ routinely sells out tour dates in the U.S. and overseas. Here’s a helpful cheat sheet to keep track of all the albums and EPs they’ve released to date.

Korean Studio Albums

(KQ Entertainment)

Treasure EP. Fin: All to Action (October 8, 2019)

The World EP. Fin: Will (December 1, 2023)

Japanese Studio Albums

(KQ Entertainment)

Treasure EP. Extra: Shift the Map (December 4, 2019)

Into the A to Z (March 24, 2021)

Extended Plays/Mini Albums

Korean:

Treasure EP.1: All to Zero (October 24, 2018)

Treasure Ep.2: Zero to One (January 15, 2019)

Treasure Ep.3: One to All (June 10, 2019)

Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer (January 6, 2020)

Zero : Fever Part 1 (July 29, 2020)

Zero : Fever Part 2 (March 1, 2021)

Zero : Fever Part 3 (September 13, 2021)

Zero: Fever Epilogue (December 10, 2021)

The World Ep.1: Movement (July 29, 2022)

The World EP.2: Outlaw (June 16, 2023)

Not Okay (February 27, 2024)

Golden Hour: Part.1 (May 31, 2024)

Japanese:

Treasure Ep. Map to Answer (February 12, 2020)

Beyond Zero (May 25, 2022)

The World EP. Paradigm (November 30, 2022)

Remix Albums

Treasure Ep. Extra: Shift The Map (Remixx!) (December 4, 2019)

Up next: World Tour

ATEEZ will embark upon a world tour called “TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER” this summer. The 10-city tour begins July 14, 2024 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington and ends August 10, 2014 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The band will continue on to Europe following their U.S. tour dates.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on Friday, May 3, 2024. The band is also expected to drop an EP called Golden Hour: Part 1 sometime in May. In the meantime, you can stream of ATEEZ’s music on Spotify.

(featured image: KQ Entertainment)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more