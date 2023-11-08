New York Freezes Over in First ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is bringing the Ghostbusters back to New York City. Sony has released the first trailer for the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which sees two generations of Ghostbusters unite to fight the most powerful ghost they’ve ever encountered.

The Afterlife post-credits scene revealed that Winston has kept the firehouse despite the Ghostbusters disbanding. That decision appears to prove wise in the first trailer, which features a New York that has frozen over:

The synopsis of the film is as follows:

“In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace are all reprising their roles from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts are also reprising their original Ghostbusters roles yet again, though we do not have confirmation if Sigourney Weaver will be joining the cast this time around.

We also have Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim joining the cast. Afterlife director Jason Reitman co-wrote Frozen Empire with Gil Kenan, who also directs the sequel.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to release on March 29, 2024. This is the second time the film has been delayed, as it was originally pushed back from December 20, 2023 to March 4, 2024.

