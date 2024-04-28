Fans Want To Know How Much ATEEZ Tickets Will Set Us Back This Summer

Get excited, ATEEZ fans! The hottest new K-pop Hip-Hop group is coming to a city near you. ATEEZ announced that they’re setting off on a 10-city tour of the United States this summer, followed by European dates in the fall and spring of 2025. Their shows often sell out quickly, so we’re wondering when and where we can get tickets … and most importantly, how much will they cost?

Recommended Videos

The tour is officially called the 2024 ATEEZ WORLD TOUR, TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER, and it is expected to fill stadiums in July and August. ATEEZ is fresh off a successful and historic performance at Coachella, where they became the first male K-pop act to ever perform at the music festival. This means their already-popular tickets are sure to sell fast, and they might be a bit more expensive than the last time the group toured in 2023.

The first show is at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on July 14. For reference, the Tacoma Dome is the largest venue in the state and holds up to 21,000 people, so this is bound to be a huge show in every way. Last year, ATEEZ sold out smaller venues in cities like Seoul, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney, where tickets generally started at around $45 for general admission and $135 for premium seats. You could also purchase VIP packages including special merchandise and even meet-and-greets with the band, but those will cost a pretty penny—up to $5,000 each!

We expect ticket prices to be similar in the upcoming tour, but who are we kidding? This is 2024, so the prices will definitely be higher than last year.

Tour dates for the 2024 ATEEZ WORLD TOUR, TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER

Here’s a list of all the U.S. cities ATEEZ will visit this summer:

July 14: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington State

July 17: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

July 20: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

July 25: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

July 28: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

July 31: Gas South Arena, Duluth, Minnesota

August 3: Citi Field, New York, New York

August 6: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

August 8: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

August 10: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

When and where can we get tickets?

ATEEZ offers a few levels of pre-sales for their concert tickets. Members of their fan group, ATINY (a contraction of “ATEEZ and “destiny,” FYI), get first dibs on May 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. The second pre-sale begins the next day, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. To qualify for this pre-sale, fans must register on their official website beforehand. Finally, general sales begin on May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Ticketmaster is in charge of all official sales, so don’t be tempted by secondary market resellers or scalpers. These organizations ultimately drive up ticket prices and could even sell you fraudulent tickets. Ticketmaster recommends that you create a profile on their site and enter payment information before the date so you’ll be ready to click “purchase” the moment tickets go on sale. So get online early, log in, and snap up your seats before the scalpers can buy entire sections and resell them at a higher cost!

Once again, expect prices to be higher this year. But since ATEEZ is planning to fill massive stadiums, we like our odds of finding good seats at a decent price. If you miss the North American tour, ATEEZ will perform next at Summer Sonic Japan on August 17 and 18 in Osaka and Tokyo.

(featured image: KQ Entertainment)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more