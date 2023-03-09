Get Caught Up on ‘Yellowjackets’ Before Season 2

The theme song doesn’t apply here because Yellowjackets is returning on March 24. Yes, our chaotic Yellowjackets crew is coming back and we’ll be meeting both adult Van and Lottie in season 2. A series like this has many possibilities, especially since there’s no source material to follow, but we’re at least guaranteed some answers to our burning questions from season 1.

If you’re new to the series, one question you may be asking is where you can watch Yellowjackets. Believe me, it’s not a silly question because the streaming platforms are vast and sometimes confusing. Well, I’ve got my Antler Queen outfit on and I’m ready to guide you into the wilderness.

How to stream Yellowjackets

If you live in the U.S., then you can stream Yellowjackets via Showtime. If you happen to have Showtime in your cable package, then great. You can also subscribe to Showtime via Paramount+, Amazon, Roku, and Hulu. Those in Canada can access Yellowjackets via Crave, or Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland. Unfortunately, I can’t speak to streaming access in other countries.

Series not being made widely available (even if it’s just digital access by way of Google Play or Apple) is part of a larger accessibility discussion. But thankfully, physical media isn’t dead and you can buy season 1 of Yellowjackets on DVD or Blu-ray wherever physical media is sold. You can also purchase a digital copy of the first season from Amazon, Google Play, or Amazon.

(featured image: Showtime)

