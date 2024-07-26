I Can’t Believe Girlkisser Rhaenyra Targaryen Is Actually a Reality on ‘House of the Dragon’

As someone who has watched, raged, screamed, and cried over all eight agonizing seasons of Game of Thrones, I would have never dared to imagine that House of the Dragon would actually show us a sapphic main character. And yet here we are.

Spoilers ahead for season 2 episode 6 of House of the Dragon, “Smallfolk”

The sixth episode of the second season of House of the Dragon, “Smallfolk,” ended with Rhaenyra and Mysaria sharing a much-needed moment of physical intimacy that turned into a kiss—that apparently wasn’t originally scripted but was actually suggested by Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra.

according to sonoya mizuno (mysaria) the kiss between rhaenyra and mysaria wasn’t initially scripted until emma suggested it! pic.twitter.com/AmctTYIvL1 — emma d’arcy thinker? (@thinkdarcy) July 22, 2024

The two are then interrupted by the news that the dragon Seasmoke was seen flying with a new rider and Rhaenyra going to meet them on top of Syrax, but that passionate, vulnerable, and honestly all-around very beautiful kiss was enough to burn a hole through the entire fandom and send everyone into a frenzy. As one would expect.

Looking at the story from the outside, it just needs to be said how amazing it is for a show like House of the Dragon to have a sapphic lead. I say “sapphic” because we don’t really know yet what kind of label would best suit Rhaenyra, but that’s also not really the point.

The point is the show having the courage to go there and having a moment that is charged emotionally, sexually, and possibly romantically between two women. A moment, it should be noted, that is markedly not shot as pure exploitation for the male gaze as so much of Game of Thrones was. Could this also be the reason “Smallfolk” has been and continues to be review-bombed? Who could say? It definitely wouldn’t be surprising.

having a sapphic lead character in one of the most watched shows atm is way more important than ships tbh like YES I'm a rhaenicent I would die for them but right now all i care about is that a show like hotd went for that kind of representation and tbh that's way more important — mar ³ ? || mysaria fan account (@nyraslawyer) July 22, 2024

But that’s just one way of seeing this particular plot point. Looking at it from inside the story makes the whole thing even more brilliant. Rhaenyra acting on desires that were clearly there to see—and to those who say that the kiss came out of nowhere, I beg of you to find some media literacy so you can understand character beats even when they’re kept subtle and not being spoonfed to the audience. Ever since Mysaria joined her court, it sheds a completely different light on so many events of her past and almost turns the Dance into a tragic love story. And what’s better than the story of a civil war that is actually a family tearing itself apart? The story of a civil war that is actually a family tearing itself apart and a Greek-level tragic romance.

Because Rhaenyra having romantic feelings and/or sexual desires towards a woman confirms what a good chunk of the fandom has been saying ever since season 1—that the vibes were there when Rhaenyra and Alicent were young girls, and that the feelings that they so clearly still have for each other are very likely to be romantic. Even if they themselves don’t realize it or don’t have the words to truly express it because this is Westeros we’re talking about and so not exactly the most accepting place to be queer in.

sorry but that make out just further confirmed to me that rhaenyra WAS in fact in love with alicent like if u don’t see that idk how to help u! pic.twitter.com/O99TtNo8P4 — gabby (@alicentfran) July 22, 2024

The incredible affection Rhaenyra and Alicent have for each other in the show’s version of the story is fundamental when it comes to understanding their actions during the Dance—it’s why Alicent desperately tries to reach out to Rhaenyra with her letters, why Rhaenyra would make such a risky move like traveling to King’s Landing in disguise just to speak to Alicent face to face, why they both would try and refrain from using violence unless it was the absolute last resort. And sure, it doesn’t always work and it’s often naive and hypocritical but that’s because they are written to be as realistic as possible—and people have flaws and aren’t necessarily all good, simple as that.

But even without bringing it all back to Rhaenyra and Alicent—even though they are the main characters of the show and the main tension will forever be that between the two of them—Rhaenyra being some level of sapphic also gives her a whole new level of complexity, especially when paired with the gender dynamics that she clearly experiences when living as a woman in such a patriarchal place as Westeros and that are exacerbated in her relationship with Daemon.

we got girl kisser rhaenyra and transmasc rhaenyra in the same episode this is no longer a safe space for straight people pic.twitter.com/GeBbqNwOOe — alys rivers (@ghoulhag) July 22, 2024

rip rhaenyra targaryen u would've loved he/they pronouns https://t.co/pOLl91NOtm — shola (@cerseistrap) July 22, 2024

Rhaenyra says so herself to Mysaria before their kiss. She says that Daemon was everything she wanted to be—but obviously couldn’t. “Carefree. Dangerous. A man.” Such a brilliant line that reflects not just on her kiss with Mysaria but also on her attraction to Daemon—which I’m not saying doesn’t exist, it very obviously does, but it’s undeniably tied to some sort of gender envy, something that I still maintain Daemon also feels for Rhaenyra. It’s all delicious. It also would have gotten you jumped by the fandom in the period between season one and season two. It’s so nice to be vindicated.

