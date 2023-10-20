Full ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 English Dub Schedule

Everybody is loving Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far. People are overjoyed at how Japanese animation studio MAPPA is bringing many of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga panels to life. The Japanese voice actors have also garnered massive praise for their performances as well as their deep understanding of the characters they’re giving their voices to.

Listening to anime in Japanese can be difficult for anybody who doesn’t understand the language without subtitles. For most busy people, the English dub of many anime series has allowed them to keep up with their favorite stories despite having little time to stay tuned for every release. Zoning out and listening to your favorite anime while you work is hard, but listening in Japanese and giving yourself a massive migraine trying to remember the vocabulary is even harder. Luckily for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, there are English dubs available. They’re usually delayed by a few days after the Japanese episode has aired.

Here’s the full English dub release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (so far). Hopefully, more episodes will be made available soon.

Episode Number and Title English Dub Release Date Episode 25, Hidden Inventory July 20, 2023 Episode 26, Hidden Inventory, Part 2 July 27, 2023 Episode 27, Hidden Inventory, Part 3 August 3, 2023 Episode 28, Hidden Inventory, Part 4 August 10, 2023 Episode 29, Premature Death August 20, 2023 Episode 30, It’s Like That September 4, 2023 Episode 31, Evening Festival September 22, 2023 Episode 32, The Shibuya Incident September 29, 2023 Episode 33, The Shibuya Incident—Gate Open October 6, 2023 Episode 34, Pandemonium October 13, 2023 Episode 35, Summon October 20, 2023 Episode 36, Dull Knife TBA Episode 37, Red Scale TBA Episode 38, Fluctuations TBA Episode 39 TBA Episode 40 TBA Episode 41 TBA Episode 42 TBA Episode 43 TBA Episode 44 TBA Episode 45 TBA Episode 46 TBA Episode 47 TBA

