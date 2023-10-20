Skip to main content

Full ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 English Dub Schedule

By Oct 20th, 2023, 7:02 am
Kugisaki Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 while fighting Shigemo in Shibuya, Shibuya Incident Arc

Everybody is loving Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far. People are overjoyed at how Japanese animation studio MAPPA is bringing many of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga panels to life. The Japanese voice actors have also garnered massive praise for their performances as well as their deep understanding of the characters they’re giving their voices to.

Listening to anime in Japanese can be difficult for anybody who doesn’t understand the language without subtitles. For most busy people, the English dub of many anime series has allowed them to keep up with their favorite stories despite having little time to stay tuned for every release. Zoning out and listening to your favorite anime while you work is hard, but listening in Japanese and giving yourself a massive migraine trying to remember the vocabulary is even harder. Luckily for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, there are English dubs available. They’re usually delayed by a few days after the Japanese episode has aired.

Here’s the full English dub release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (so far). Hopefully, more episodes will be made available soon.

Episode Number and TitleEnglish Dub Release Date
Episode 25, Hidden InventoryJuly 20, 2023
Episode 26, Hidden Inventory, Part 2July 27, 2023
Episode 27, Hidden Inventory, Part 3August 3, 2023
Episode 28, Hidden Inventory, Part 4August 10, 2023
Episode 29, Premature DeathAugust 20, 2023
Episode 30, It’s Like ThatSeptember 4, 2023
Episode 31, Evening FestivalSeptember 22, 2023
Episode 32, The Shibuya IncidentSeptember 29, 2023
Episode 33, The Shibuya Incident—Gate OpenOctober 6, 2023
Episode 34, PandemoniumOctober 13, 2023
Episode 35, SummonOctober 20, 2023
Episode 36, Dull KnifeTBA
Episode 37, Red ScaleTBA
Episode 38, FluctuationsTBA
Episode 39TBA
Episode 40TBA
Episode 41TBA
Episode 42TBA
Episode 43TBA
Episode 44TBA
Episode 45TBA
Episode 46TBA
Episode 47TBA

(featured image: MAPPA)

