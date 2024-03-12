As Episode 27 Approaches, We’re Nearing the Journey’s End in ‘Frieren’

We just saw Frieren kill her clone in the 26th episode of Frieren: Beyond Jouyney’s End. But that’s all because she had Fern’s help. It looks like Serie was right. The Demon King wouldn’t be the only one capable of killing Frieren.

Exceptional humans like Fern, who are able to utilize and master newer magic, may be able to kill elves in the future. But that wasn’t even the best fight in the previous episode. Ubel was able to cut through Sense’s clone like a pair of scissors going through hair. Common sense and imagination have been Ubel’s best friends. Even the real Sense couldn’t imagine winning against Ubel, if they fought in a real fight.

Episode 27 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be released on Crunchyroll on March 15, 2024. With the fight over, we’re nearing the end of the first season of the anime.

The 28th episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be the last episode of the first season. We’ll have to say goodbye to our favorite fall 2023 anime soon. But it’s not over until we reach the last stage of the exam. It should be the most difficult part, but nothing’s impossible with mages like Frieren and Fern.

We might see somebody unexpectedly turn up to do the screening. Let’s just hope this isn’t somebody as powerful as Frieren, if not more. But before all that, Fern’s staff needs fixing. It was crushed to bits when she fought Frieren’s clone, and she might have to let go of it.

(featured image: MADHOUSE)

