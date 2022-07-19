First Reactions Praise Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele’s third feature film ‘Nope’ premiered this week, giving fans and critics their first glimpse of the highly anticipated horror movie. After his Oscar-winning 2017 debut Get Out and his haunting 2019 follow-up Us, fans are eager to see what the meticulous director has in store next. ‘Nope’ stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as OJ and Emerald Haywood, siblings trying to keep their family ranch from going under. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

The first reactions to ‘Nope’ have hit social media, and fans and critics are raving about the film, declaring it Peele’s most ambitious offering yet. The film, which follows the siblings’ attempts to capture footage of UFOs, was praised for its humor, its originality, and the performances of its cast. Still, there are some that didn’t love the movie, calling it the director’s least compelling film. Others criticizes an overstuffed plot that unravels halfway through the film. Still, the film has been warmly received, with many critics comparing Peele to directors like Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, and John Carpenter. Here’s what folks are saying about ‘Nope’:

What I love most about #Nope is the storytelling. It’s Peele’s biggest film yet (the sound is incredible), but the story is clever & always evolving. The characters are so well written. You’re invested from the moment it starts & you’ll want to talk about it long after it’s over pic.twitter.com/qS9KLEfKfv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

As expected, the social commentary is poignant & the film is full of symbolism. However, this time, the story wasn’t quite as strong as #GetOut or #Us and even the symbolism was a bit too on the nose. pic.twitter.com/5M4B79H8HU — POC Culture (@POCculture) July 19, 2022

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

I got to watch #NopeMovie early, and it was a truly wild moment from start to finish. Jordan Peele really had me in that theater just stressed all the way until the end credits!! pic.twitter.com/OPE96hDUNH — spiceghel (@ineyekomo) July 19, 2022

Not going to spoil any aspect of @JordanPeele's #NopeMovie except to say *big* thumbs up.



And cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema shot the movie using @IMAX cameras so if you're going to see #Nope see it in IMAX. Hoytema previously shot 'Tenet,' 'Dunkirk,' and 'Interstellar.' pic.twitter.com/92z9udtRMT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 19, 2022

#NOPEMovie isn't what you expect and the trailer doesn't give it justice.



Jordan Peele does the unimaginable — again.



RUN, DON'T WALK TO SEE IT THIS WEEKEND.



E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T-!



GIVE KEKE PALMER ALL THE AWARDS CONSIDERATION THIS YEAR. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 19, 2022

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.



Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

Y’all, #Nope is a lot to process! I keep wanting it to be in the same realm as #US but NOPE, it’s not! So let me answer a few pressing questions while y’all wait for my thoughts. Do you HAVE to see the #NopeMovie? YUP! Will you GET the @nopemovie? NOPE! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣 But get ready anyway! pic.twitter.com/61ZmOzoo0A — Third Sister’s Stan Account (@shayewyllie) July 19, 2022

Not sure how y'all can come up with such a quick reaction to #NopeMovie. I'm still in my head about it. — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) July 19, 2022

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022

Peele’s #NopeMovie is the weakest installment of his filmography. #Nope starts out as an intriguing & chilling adventure but quickly becomes a narratively dense mess. I appreciate the ambitious yet poorly executed swing taken but this ultimately left me disappointed & frustrated. pic.twitter.com/Fdt8V9I2FL — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 19, 2022

Well… it’s not what you think it is… but this movie is definitely a spectacle in all the right ways. Nope feels Speilbergian, if Steve ran all out of f**ks before he made Close Encounters. #NopeMovie #NopeNight — NBA Youngboy Never Blipped Again (@djbenhameen) July 19, 2022

‘Nope’ hits theaters on July 22.

