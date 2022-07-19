First Reactions Praise Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’
More like YEP, am I right? I'll show myself out.
Jordan Peele’s third feature film ‘Nope’ premiered this week, giving fans and critics their first glimpse of the highly anticipated horror movie. After his Oscar-winning 2017 debut Get Out and his haunting 2019 follow-up Us, fans are eager to see what the meticulous director has in store next. ‘Nope’ stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as OJ and Emerald Haywood, siblings trying to keep their family ranch from going under. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.
The first reactions to ‘Nope’ have hit social media, and fans and critics are raving about the film, declaring it Peele’s most ambitious offering yet. The film, which follows the siblings’ attempts to capture footage of UFOs, was praised for its humor, its originality, and the performances of its cast. Still, there are some that didn’t love the movie, calling it the director’s least compelling film. Others criticizes an overstuffed plot that unravels halfway through the film. Still, the film has been warmly received, with many critics comparing Peele to directors like Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, and John Carpenter. Here’s what folks are saying about ‘Nope’:
‘Nope’ hits theaters on July 22.
(featured image: Universal Pictures)
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]