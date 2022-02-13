Yee to the haw. One of our favorite modern horror autuers, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), is back with a new “expansive horror epic” coming to theaters July 22, 2022.

NOPE reunites Peele with Daniel Kaluuya (star of Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers), and Steven Yeun (Minari). NOPE also co-stars Michael Wincott (the greatest 90s villain of all time), Barbie Ferrera (Euphoria), and Brandon Perea (The OA). They star as residents of a lonely stretch of central California who witness a strange event and make a chilling discovery. It is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

You can watch the first full trailer for NOPE here:

What we know so far

Based on what was shown in the trailer, we know that Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer run the family business, the Haywood Ranch, and are the only Black owned horse trainers in Hollywood. We see them with one of their horses on a green screen, filming what appears to be a commercial, and Kaluuya’s character seems to be none too thrilled to be there. In the commercial Palmer’s character claims that their family legacy in the horse business stems all the way back to the jockey (their great great great great grandfather) in “The Horse in Motion,” one of the very first “automatic electro-photographs” (stop motion animations) captured on film.

Later we see strange electrical disturbances and lights in the sky, along with some very upset horses, so it’s quite possible that this Peele film will take his love of blending horror and science fiction to the extraterrestrial level. There are also several shots shown of large shadows in the sky sucking things – and people! up into the air, and a strange claw sticking out from under a sheet. We see Yeun’s character at a rodeo that has also been interrupted by a possible UFO. And we see a mysterious helmeted figure that has extreme “highway patrolman from outer space” vibes.

But we also know that things are not always what they seem in Peele’s films so who knows what twists might be in store as this small community deals with a potential alien invasion!

(image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]