We Have Our First Peek at ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Loki’ Season 2!

This morning, Disney released a trailer for all the major shows and movies that will be streaming on Disney+ in 2023, and because they know what fans want, they paid special attention to Loki season 2.

Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus. ? #DisneyPlusFeelsLikeHome pic.twitter.com/THWdB85xUw — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 19, 2022

The trailer, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, includes lightning-fast flashes of a bunch of different things coming to Disney+, including Secret Invasion, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Mandalorian season 3, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Near the end, though, we’re treated to several shots of Loki, whom the trailer calls a “handsome fellow.” (We agree, Tom!)

Most of the shots in the new trailer were also included in the full Loki trailer shown at Disney’s D23 Expo last September. We see a group of Lokis in tuxedos, with Mobius telling them that something Loki did is “a little over the top.” Did Loki use his magic to create duplicates of himself? Is it some sort of time-travel shenanigan? We don’t know yet!

We also see Loki fiddling with something that looks like a big matchbox and falling through the Time Variance Authority. Earlier in the trailer, we see Sylvie wearing a grey sweatshirt and listening to headphones in a record shop. Set photos last summer revealed that Sylvie will apparently be working in a McDonald’s in season 2. Although we don’t know the exact plot of the new season just yet, Tom Hiddleston has described it as a “battle for the soul of the TVA,” and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, said in a recent interview that season 2 will be “bolder” and “more surreal.”

We also see our very first glimpse of Rosario Dawson as the Force-wielding Ahsoka Tano in her solo Star Wars series, Ahsoka. Previously, Dawson’s Ahsoka had guest appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, both of which reportedly tie into Ahsoka. Before that, the character appeared in animated films and shows, like The Clone Wars (2018) and Tales of the Jedi (2022). In the Disney+ trailer, Ahsoka removes a hood to reveal her face.

Both Loki and Ahsoka are beloved characters in the Marvel and Star Wars universes, respectively. Critics have praised Ahsoka’s nuanced character arc in the Clone Wars series, along with her conflicts with the Jedi order, in which she was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. Loki’s journey in Loki season 1, which saw him step away from villainy and learn to love himself (literally!), let viewers see previously unexplored layers of his character. The series itself examined questions of identity and free will while setting up future projects in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, like the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Although there are no official release dates for the two series, Loki will premiere in summer 2023, with Ahsoka reportedly coming out sometime after The Mandalorian season 3, which premieres on March 1, 2023.

(featured image: Disney+)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]