‘I should be able to be in my home’: ‘Euphoria’ star calls out excessive paparazzi attention

Paparazzi interference in celebrities’ private lives has long been a topic of discussion, with incidents like Princess Diana’s fatal car accident serving as a reminder of the negative effects of this highly invasive profession.

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney recently spoke to Glamour and highlighted her own issues with paparazzi, outlining how their encroaching activities have become a massive security risk:

“They said [to my family], ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone’ … I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe.”

Sweeney also shut down rumors that suggested she calls the paps to her locations:

“Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8AM and wouldn’t leave until 4PM.”

The Anyone But You star continued, doubling down on the safety risks involved:

“When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk … Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”

For context, Sweeney is referring to an incident that took place in June 2024, when multiple pap pictures of her were released while she was enjoying time off with her family at her new Florida home. As reported by Elle, Sweeney purchased the property in the same month for a reported $13.5 million, which might have sent the paps on a trip to Florida.

Sweeney is one of the top emerging talents in Hollywood

Despite the weird discourse around her body and constant social media attention since appearing on the HBO high school drama Euphoria, Sweeney has managed to carve out an impressive Hollywood career at a young age. The 27-year-old has appeared in a flurry of projects lately with several more in the pipeline, all set to come out later this year and in 2025.

She will be next seen in Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl. Another thriller featuring Sweeney, Echo Valley, directed by Michael Pearce and starring Julianne Moore, Domnhall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw, will come out next year. Sweeney will also portray former professional boxer Christy Martin in an as-yet-untitled biopic directed by David Michôd.

Sweeney will also appear in Euphoria, which will return for a third season, as confirmed by Vulture in July 2024. Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, a confused and neglected teen who gets in emotional trouble due to her romantic relationships.

