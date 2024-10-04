On former president Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday, former president Donald Trump just couldn’t resist taking the cheapest of shots at the elder statesman.

At a campaign stop in Waunakee, Wisconsin, Trump quipped that “Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison” to current president Joe Biden.

Donald Trump mentions former President Jimmy Carter on his birthday to mock his legacy as president.



President Carter has been in home hospice care for the last 19 months. Trump is just an awful person. pic.twitter.com/CQqaVgxJyZ — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 1, 2024

Trump’s nasty mockery of Carter, now in hospice care, on such a milestone birthday, shows a stunning lack of basic decency. Even more, he had already repeated the message all over Wisconsin.

“The happiest president right now is Jimmy Carter.”



Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 19 months. Trump is an awful person. pic.twitter.com/Af4vMlFB7d — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 28, 2024

Trump: Jimmy Carter is the happiest man.. His wife passed away. Rosalind pic.twitter.com/aGBrBW2vTe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 3, 2024

Projection, he is talking about Melania — ‏ًً (@politicalplayer) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile yours is making fun of you. — Robert J Ellingsworth ?Parody. (@BY1959) October 4, 2024

The Georgia Democrat dedicated the bulk of his post-presidency to various humanitarian causes and is widely respected across party lines. Trump was the only living president to not deliver a birthday video message to the 39th president. Even Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared October 1st “Jimmy Carter Day” in honor of Carter’s centennial.

On former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday, I have declared today “Jimmy Carter Day” in the State of Georgia to recognize his legacy as our 76th Governor and 39th President. Marty, the girls, and I send him best wishes as he and his family celebrate this milestone. pic.twitter.com/LrVsvr75jA — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 1, 2024

Beyond the crass comment, Trump’s dog whistle exposes a transparent attempt to draw parallels between Carter and Republican foe/actor Ronald Reagan, with President Joe Biden and himself. He positioned Carter as the previous “worst president,” who’s been supplanted in title by Biden— while casting himself as the Reagan-esque savior waiting in the wings to rescue America from the dirty liberals. He also conveniently washes himself from his sins, ignoring his tumultuous single term pock-marked by impeachments, the January 6th insurrection, an unhinged approach to a natural disaster, and a botched pandemic response.

In fairness, Carter faced significant issues during his own presidency, including the 1977 energy crisis, the Iran hostage crisis, and an, let’s say, irregular relationship with Congress. He used his challenging experiences to become a mentor for future leaders. Also, as an imperfect president, Biden achieved notable legislative and economic successes in his single term—many of which Trump has at least partially tried to take credit for.

Trump lacks Reagan’s surface optimism, unifying leadership style, and more discrete packaging of economic violence. Where Reagan bothered to talk to lift certain portions of America, Trump thrives on openly sowing division, demanding absolute loyalty from Republicans while demonizing Democrats.

By mocking a beloved 100-year-old former president, Trump demonstrates his trademark pettiness and insecurity and apparently knows few bounds. His graceless attack details how slimy he’s willing to get in pursuit of power.

