Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in Marvel’s Ant-Man trilogy, comes out on February 17, 2023, and the first trailer dropped at Disney’s D23 Expo. Although the trailer hasn’t been released to the public yet, we have a breakdown of all the highlights!

Scott Lang is a successful author

When the trailer opens, we see Scott, Hope, and Scott’s daughter Cassie on a road trip. Hope suggests they turn on the radio, but they all quickly find out that Scott has been listening to his own book. That’s right—Scott’s an author now, and apparently full of himself! Hope and Cassie look at him in disbelief as his voice on the radio blathers on about being the Hulk’s baby.

As the trailer goes on, we learn that Scott has turned his life around, opening a successful firm with Hope and enjoying the fame of being an Avenger.

Cassie plugs into the quantum realm

After we learn about Scott’s new life, Cassie calls the whole Ant-gang down into her lab for an announcement. As Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet all gather, Cassie tells them that she’s invented a kind of two-way radio to the Quantum Realm. Janet immediately grows very concerned, and barks at her to turn it off. But it’s too late—they all get sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Turns out it’s very different than the spot where Hank picked up Janet in Ant-Man 2! (Also, now we finally have an explanation of where Janet got that kick-ass outfit and spear in the Quantum Realm, since it looked like a barren wasteland last time we saw it.) There’s a whole civilization down there, and they aren’t friendly.

Bonus: the teaser gives us our first glimpse of Bill Murray’s character Krylar, a denizen of the Quantum Realm!

KANG!

Of course, D23 attendees, along with all of the Marvel fandom, were on high alert for a sighting of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who made his first appearance in Season 1 of Loki. The teaser didn’t disappoint!

In the teaser, we see Scott and Cassie being held prisoner in some kind of dungeon. Kang appears, dressed in an understated purple cloak. He asks Scott, “Have I killed you before? I’ve killed so many Avengers they all bleed together.” This line indicates that Kang has already begun his multiversal killing spree.

Then Kang offers Scott a deal, telling him that “someone stole something from me, and you’re the only one who can get it back.” Who’s the thief? What did they steal? We don’t know yet, but when Scott declines to work with Kang, Kang begins to punish him by slamming him against the wall.

