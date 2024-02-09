Will There Be a ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2? Answered

Soccer anime Blue Lock has garnered massive traction, and even Samurai Blue wore Blue Lock-inspired jerseys during their run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Team Japan notably made history after beating Spain and Germany, but with all this popularity, where is season 2?

Recommended Videos

Was all that success because they went through Blue Lock-style training to fill the void after season 1? Nobody could be sure about that, but it’s clear that Blue Lock has made waves beyond the screen. Even Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan’s author, gave his seal of approval and wanted fans to read Blue Lock.

Luckily for fans who’ve been waiting since its last episode in March 2023, Blue Lock Season 2 was confirmed early on. Still, while it’s safe to say that the second season is in the works, there has been no official announcement regarding the specific release date of Blue Lock season 2.

Although niche in the shonen genre, sports anime and manga are mainstays and often become massive hits. Blue Lock might not appeal to the average FC Barcelona fan, but this soccer anime is all about the drive to be the best striker on the field. After Team Japan fails to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Isagi Yoichi gets invited into an intense training camp named “Blue Lock.”

The best way to describe this anime is Squid Game, but soccer, and nobody dies, but they do get eliminated from the program. Normal people probably wouldn’t last a day in Yoichi’s shoes, but the kids from this soccer anime are far from the ordinary.

(featured image: Eight Bit)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]