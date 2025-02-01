‘Faked an injury to avoid a war draft’: Trump scorned for transgender military ban, condemned for supposed draft deferment

The military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy is returning, at least if the new administration has its way.

A week after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the first anti-trans executive order of his second term, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” declaring that the feds will now only recognize two sexes, “male and female,” he issued another E.O. attacking the transgender community.

On the evening of Monday, January 27, 2025, Trump issued yet another anti-trans executive order, “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” banning trans troops from openly serving in the military.

According to Trump’s executive order, service members must not have been diagnosed with “medical conditions or physical defects” (e.g., eating disorders, suicidality, and bipolar disorders) that are likely to lead to “excessive time lost from duty for necessary treatment or hospitalization.”

“Military excellence cannot be diluted to accommodate political agendas or other ideologies harmful to unit cohesion,” continues the order. “Recently, however, the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists unconcerned with the requirements of military service like physical and mental health, selflessness, and unit cohesion.”

Under the terms of the E.O. (and consistent with the definition of “sex” laid out in Trump’s E.O. from January 20), trans people “express” a “false ‘gender identity'” and, therefore, “cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.”

Although the order states that it is banning trans people from U.S. military service due to the extensive “hormonal and surgical medical interventions” required for gender-affirming care, the implication is that medical treatment is necessary for trans troops since it is a “mental health” condition (remember, the DSM previously considered gender dysphoria to be a mental illness).

“Adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” Trump’s E.O. continues. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman and his requirement that others honor this falsehood is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member. For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty.”

In response, people vehemently criticized the Trump team’s E.O. online on “military excellence and readiness,” noting that the 47th U.S. president has openly admitted that he faked an injury to avoid military service. He told his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, that his reason for lying about a foot injury was that he “wasn’t going to Vietnam.”

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote “Fun fact – Trump faked an injury to avoid a war draft. So, you know this f*cker* would’ve pretended to be trans.”

Fun fact – Trump faked an injury to avoid a war draft. So, you know this fucker would've pretended to be trans. https://t.co/dO3OfBJMml — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) January 29, 2025

Over on Bluesky, people shared similar sentiments, calling President Trump a “coward,” a “disgrace,” and a “draft dodger.” “Trump has revoked President Biden’s order allowing Transgender service members to serve in the military, Recall, Trump is a draft dodger and not a single member of his family has ever served in uniform!” one user wrote.

So let me get this straight. President Trump who is a COWARD and dodged the draft because of so called bone spurs during Vietnam War, now wants to remove LGBTQ and transgender troops who voluntarily joined the military at risk of harm or death!!! He’s such a Disgrace!!!! — (@thruthwarrior.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T03:32:44.563Z

Trump has revoked President Biden’s order allowing Transgender service members to serve in the military. Recall, Trump is a draft dodger and not a single member of his family has ever served in uniform! #Suckers #Losers #Bonespurs — Laguna Beach Democratic Club (@lagunabeachdems.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T18:36:48.512Z

Donald Trump's transgender military ban is weakening our military readiness, our national security, and our unity. It is unconstitutional and it is wrong. I am with the thousands of transgender servicemembers committed to serving this nation. Trans rights are human rights. — Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) 2025-01-29T14:26:07.650Z

Democratic Senator Ed Markey was equally outraged, writing, “It is unconstitutional and it is wrong. I am with the thousands of transgender servicemembers committed to serving this nation. Trans rights are human rights.” Who knows how far Trump will go to push his hateful ideology on everyone else?

