Is ‘One Piece’ Headed to Elbaf?

Why is everybody talking about this One Piece island? Elbaf thinks it can join the ranks of Ennis Lobby and Egghead Island and get its very own arc? We shall see about that.

What and where is Elbaf?

Elbaf Island is an island in the New World, said to be the home of fearsome giants! Due to its oversized populace, it’s said to be the most powerful island in the known world. I mean just look at it… the entire thing is just a 90 degree cliff jutting out of the ocean. How are the Straw Hats even gonna get up there? It looks taller than Zunesha the giant elephant! At least equal height! He probably marked notches in the side of that island during his childhood to keep track of his growth spurts!

What’s on Elbaf Island? A mixture of civility and savagery. The island is located in a region of the world called Warland, if that doesn’t give you a hint as to the violence the local population is capable of. Aside from towering mountains, Elbaf is also home to massive jungle beasts. You’ll see it if you manage to get past the ship sized fish and even bigger walruses that lurk in the waters around the island. Elbaf isn’t all brutality though, it has quaint little villages home to murderous giants like Dorry, Borgy, Oimo, and other bloodthirsty crew members of the Giant Warrior Pirates. It also has a cool castle, and even a library courtesy of giant former Marine Jaguar D. Saul! For all the… reading that giants do?

So why is an Elbaf Arc on the table?

Two words: action figures. Anime magazine Shonen Jump posted a One Piece teaser featuring action figures of characters from the island in question. Sure, Elbaf Island is cool and all, but is it ACTION FIGURE cool? Surely there are other islands with denizens more worthy of the honor? Perhaps. Or perhaps One Piece is rolling out these action figures in order to hint at a new arc! Why else would Elbaf be relevant like that? At least, that’s what the fans theorize.

Besides, One Piece characters have been namedropping Elbaf so much you’d think that it was a ritzy neighborhood in Los Angeles. Ever since the Arabasta Saga people have been talking about Elbaf. And now Elbaf residents like Dorry and Saul are appearing in the Egghead Island arc? That’s GOTTA mean something.

But what does Elbaf have to do with the plot?

Nico Robin has something to say about that. The Straw Hat’s resident archeologist has been studying the mysteries of the Poneglyphs (those underwater cubes that foretell of One Piece Jesus Joyboy), and her research has led her to believe that the library on Elbaf (you remember, the one assembled by learned giant Jaguar D. Saul) holds the key to learning more secrets! Like the location of Laugh Tale! The identity of Joy Boy! The secret of the World Government’s leader Im. So much to learn on Elbaf!

