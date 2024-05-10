‘The New Gate’ Episode 5 Brings Shin’s Big Reveal

Game-based isekai anime may no longer be that anticipated because of Sword Art Online’s downgrade, but The New Gate is ready to turn the tables by showcasing hype-worthy scenes.

Recommended Videos

Many are joining in to watch the new series that gave fans mixed feelings about the genre, and let me tell you, despite the clichés, it will grow on you. If you have not tried watching it, go now, especially with episode 5’s release coming up.

The New Gate is an anime adaptation produced through the collaboration of Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation. The anime was one of the new series of spring 2024, premiering on April 14. The new game and isekai anime was based on a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami.

Anime fans who love the mixture of fantasy and action series are getting into The New Gate, which revolves around an online live-or-die game with thousands of players. Shin, the protagonist, is known as a skilled legendary player who helps release all the other players. He killed the last boss and thought that he had reached the “happy ending.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t over! Shin woke up 500 years later in the game’s world. Now, a new challenge awaits the veteran player. Interesting, right? So scratch that itching temptation to watch the series, since episode 5 is coming!

Episode 5 of The New Gate is set to premiere on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30AM CET and 12:30AM ET on Crunchyroll, as well as on BiliBili. If there’s one thing that fans who are already watching this series anticipate, it is when Shin finally admits that he is a veteran player. Fortunately, the long wait is over, because episode 5 will feature Shin revealing his real identity as a “high human” and that he is Schnee’s master to Wilhelm.

The previous episode of New Gate featured Shin and Wilhelm helping Lacia and then celebrating. However, the celebration was quickly blown off when a Skullface Lord appeared. Shin stepped in and released his limiter, giving Wilhelm a speed buff to help him, and Lacia escaped. Shin was left to fight the enemy. Obviously, as the protagonist, he won, but with the help of other characters who swooped in mid-fight. The episode ended with one of the knights revealing that Shin’s blade was made by a legendary blacksmith. Talk about suspense! And more suspense since Shin is about to unmask himself and reveal who he truly is!

So, rest assured that fans can expect more for New Gate’s upcoming episode and indulge themselves with a better game-based isekai anime.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more