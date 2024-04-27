Will Natsu Finally Clash With Ignia in ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest’ Chapter 158?

The tale continues with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! After finally winning against Zeref and Acnologia, the members of Fairy Tail move on to a new quest that has not been completed in over a century. The team must head to the northern continent of Guiltina where they must find a way to seal the Five Dragon Gods.

Created by Hiro Mashima as a sequel to his famous Fairy Tail story, the manga launched on July 25, 2018, and has been running ever since. We have now reached chapter 157 and the next chapter, 158, is set for Japanese release soon. The manga so far has introduced us to a whole host of new characters including Touka, an Exceed (cat-like) girl who is supported by a shrine maiden named Faris, and Elefseria, the first guild master to transform into a dragon, among many others.

Chapter 157, titled “Fire and Flame”, sees the team encounter the dark guild Fire and Flame, whose guild master is Natsu’s dragon teacher, Igneel’s younger brother, Ignia. Natsu and the gang have already defeated Aldoron, Dogramag, and Viernes, and with Selene and Mercphobia siding with the humans, all that stands in their way is Ignia. Natsu is now on his way for a face-to-face meeting with Ignia after encountering one of the Fire and Flame wizards, Brian. When he turns to talk to his friends he discovers that the entire town has turned to ash, and nothing remains.

Perhaps we will finally see Ignia and Natsu meet in the next chapter, but first, we must find out what happened to all the other Fairy Tail wizards. Have they been turned to ash? We doubt it. Where has the town gone? Ignia has plans for the continent of Guiltina that include the vast labyrinth set up by Dogramag. Whether he will be able to put those plans into action depends on whether Natsu will be able to stop the brother of his former adoptive father.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, CHAPTER 158 will come out on Tuesday, April 30th at 8am (PT) & 11am (ET)! https://t.co/6ofUhlFauO



If you haven't read the manga already, become a member and read all chapters (except the latest chapters) for FREE in K MANGA!✨ pic.twitter.com/j8NVU0D1d2 — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) April 22, 2024

As stated in the above tweet via K Manga, the next chapter will be released in Japan on April 30, 2024, at 8 AM (PT) & 11 AM (ET) on Kodansha’s website. Don’t forget that the anime adaption for Mashima’s sequel is set to land in July of this year!

