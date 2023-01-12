Everything We Know About Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ So Far

If Marvel’s Phase 5 timeline, which Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, is to be believed, we’re only a few months out from the premiere of Secret Invasion on Disney+. What do we know about Secret Invasion so far? And when exactly is that release date? Here are all the details!

What’s the plot of Secret Invasion?

(Marvel)

Secret Invasion is based on a story arc from the comics, written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu. In the original Secret Invasion, a race of shapeshifting aliens called the Skrulls launch a, well, secret invasion of Earth, in which they gradually replace some of Marvel’s biggest superheroes with Skrull agents so that they can take over the planet. One of the biggest draws of Secret Invasion was finding out which characters had secretly been Skrulls for years, throwing everything readers know about the Marvel universe into question.

Disney +’s Secret Invasion roughly follows the same premise as the comics, and the MCU has been seeding Secret Invasion for awhile now. We’ve seen Skrull agents pop up in Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, so we know that they already have an established presence on Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What we do know about Secret Invasion is that it’s a spy thriller focusing on S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill.

Who’s in the cast of Secret Invasion?

(Marvel)

This is one star-studded series. Samuel L. Jackson is reprising the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, whom we last saw on a Skrull ship in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cobie Smulders is also returning to the MCU as agent Maria Hill, and Martin Freeman will return as Everett Ross, last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Don Cheadle will also star as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine.

Ben Mendehlson plays Talos, the leader of a group of Skrull refugees whom Captain Marvel saved from the Kree Empire in Captain Marvel. Last time we saw Talos, he was impersonating Fury on Earth.

Emilia Clark (Game of Thrones, Solo) will be playing Abigail Brand. We don’t know much about Brand in the MCU yet, but in the comics, she’s the leader of the government agency S.W.O.R.D. Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) star as special agent Sonya Falsworth, while Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders), Christopher MacDonald (Happy Gilmore), and Killian Scott (Ripper Street) will also appear in as-yet unannounced roles.

The Secret Invasion trailer

The first trailer for Secret Invasion premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022. The trailer’s biggest reveal is the return of Nick Fury, sans eyepatch, along with Maria Hill. It also captures the fast-paced, paranoia-filled tone of the series. If you love Marvel’s spy thrillers, then Secret Invasion will be up your alley.

Secret Invasion release window: when does Secret Invasion come out?

(Marvel)

At Comic-Con, the release window for Secret Invasion was set as spring 2023. The problem, though, is that as of this writing, spring starts in a couple of months, and there’s been no word from Disney about a more specific release date. That silence, combined with the relative lack of publicity, suggest that the release window is going to be pushed back. For now, we can probably still count on a 2023 release, but don’t be surprised if Secret Invasion comes out later than Marvel originally announced.

